Keys to victory for No. 7 Texas against No. 23 Kansas State

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns are on upset alert nationally ahead of a huge matchup with the No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats. The team will need to play sound football to avoid a loss.

There’s reason for upset concern although we see the Longhorns winning. Texas’ six-game winning streak over K-State is in real jeopardy because of how the Wildcats are playing.

Last week, Kansas State shellacked the Houston Cougars 41-0. A week prior Texas struggled to finish the game in a 31-24 victory. We are well aware that matchups vary from week to week.

In fairness to Texas, we’re confident Kansas State loses by a comfortable margin against Alabama in Tuscaloosa rather than accomplishing what Texas did. Nevertheless the Houston result gives us pause.

Let’s look at how Texas can avoid an upset.

Let Maalik Murphy throw the go route

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Backup quarterback Maalik Murphy’s decision making was an accident waiting to happen. He put the ball more than once into harm’s way last week, but only once could BYU capitalize. Murphy does have excellent downfield passing ability. Texas should give him low risk touchdown opportunities downfield. There’s a good chance he will land one or two.

Aggressive defense

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

We often ask for aggressive defense this season. We got just that against BYU as the Longhorns forced 12 tackles for loss and three turnovers. K-State’s top two rushers DJ Giddens and Treshaun Ward have more rushing yards than its top receiver Phillip Brooks has receiving yards. Texas needs to make the Wildcats beat them past 20 yards and take away everything inside that mark.

Stop the quarterback run

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t the week you respect the pass so much that you concede 100 plus yards to quarterback runs. Texas needs to prepare for a lot of option plays and stop the quarterbacks as well as the running backs in the running game.

Run Brooks Run

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Over the last five games, Jonathon Brooks is has over 800 rushing yards and about 162 yards per game on the ground. It is doubtful Kansas State has the players to stop the run this season. They didn’t last year and lost several on the defensive side over the offseason. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian needs to bring his best running plays and unleash them this week.

JT Sanders, and more JT Sanders

Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (0) hurdles Kansas cornerback Mello Dotson (3) in the first quarter of the Longhorns’ game against the Kansas Jayhawks, Saturday, Sept. 30 at Darrell K RoyalÐTexas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

Texas can once again help its quarterback out by getting Ja’Tavion Sanders more targets. Sanders came through for his quarterback last week with impressive catches in the intermediate game. Kansas State can’t keep up with Worthy and will probably allocate more to take him away. It will be difficult to do that and slow Ja’Tavion Sanders at the same time.

Special teams dominance

Texas Longhorns defensive back Kitan Crawford (21) blocks a punt by Oklahoma kicker Josh Plaster (36) during the game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. The blocked kick was receovered by the Longhorns for a touchdown.

Texas has been good for winning the special teams battle on a consistent basis. Often enough, it results in a score. If it can win that matchup this week, the team could set up to end the game with a win.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire