Keys to a victory for Cardinals over Rams in Week 14

Here we go. The much-anticipated rematch between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals will be showcased Monday night for a national audience. In their first meeting, Arizona soundly defeated Los Angeles 37-20. This match-up, however, will have a few different faces lining up for both sides.

For the Rams, they recently added three-time Pro Bowler, Odell Beckham Jr, to replace wideouts DeSean Jackson who was released, and Robert Woods who sustained a torn ACL. Running back Sony Michel replaces Darrel Henderson as the lead back, as Henderson landed on the COVID list, forcing him to miss Monday night’s game.

For the Cardinals, this time they will be without All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt and tight end Maxx Williams, both of whom sustained injuries. Arizona traded for Zach Ertz to replace Williams. And, the status of running back Chase Edmonds remains a game-day decision.

Both teams have plenty to play for. An Arizona win or tie would secure their first playoff berth since 2015 and would all but guarantee a division title. A win by the Rams would keep them in the divisional title hunt and maintain their mid-level seeding in the overall conference standings.

Looking back on their Week 4 match-up, there is plenty the Cardinals can focus on to improve their record to 11-2. Here are a few keys to watch for.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Force Matthew Stafford into mistakes

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

In their first meeting, an early Byron Murphy interception of Matthew Stafford led to an early short field, offensive touchdown and a four-point lead. From that point on, the Cardinals never trailed. Stafford has struggled recently against playoff-bound teams. During a three-game losing streak against the Titans, 49ers, and Packers, Stafford had his worst stretch of play this season. He was sacked nine times, turned the ball over six times, and had a passer rating of 78.3.



Defensively, Arizona ranks fourth in fewest points allowed (224), fifth in passer rating allowed (83.3) and fourth in team sacks (32). Pressure on Stafford will be key in forcing him into making mistakes and turning the ball over.

Story continues

In their first game, the Cardinals recorded seven pressures on Stafford. In games where he has been pressured seven or more times, Stafford’s record is 6-19-1.

Protect Murray

In their Week 4 contest, Arizona struggled to protect their quarterback. Murray was harassed constantly by the Rams defensive front, recording three sacks and eight hurries. Much of Murray’s success was on off-schedule throws while evading defenders.

Murray is coming off a 37-day absence due to a high ankle sprain. For the Cardinals to make a deep playoff run, they need their Pro Bowl quarterback healthy for the remainder of the season and beyond. The Rams have a history of ending Cardinals quarterbacks seasons. With such a strong start to the season, it would be a disaster to their playoff chances to lose Murray again.

Just avoid Jalen Ramsey

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Ramsey has been a nemesis for Cardinals receivers, especially DeAndre Hopkins. In four games against Arizona, Ramsey has allowed only nine catches on 22 targets, 83 total yards, no touchdowns, with a passer rating allowed of 48.4. Those are All-Pro numbers for an already two-time All-Pro.



Ramsey does not travel with one receiver, but will primarily line up on the outside. In Week 4, he covered DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green, and on four targets he allowed one catch for 18 yards.

With both previously playing in the AFC South, Hopkins and Ramsey have faced off 10 times. Against Hopkins, Ramsey has allowed an average of 6.2 yards per reception, 51.3 yards per game and recorded 16 pass break-ups.

With a plethora of options, Murray would be better served looking where Ramsey is not.

Make a prime-time statement at home

(Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Arizona’s struggles at home are a head-scratcher. They have a perfect 7-0 record playing on the road but are only 3-2 when playing at home. Defensively, they have forced 19 turnovers on the road, but only four at home. Offensively, they have relinquished only two turnovers on the road but nine at home. All of their road games have been won by double digits with an average point differential of plus 16. At home, that number dips to only plus 1.4.



The Cardinals will not just be playing in front of their home crowd at State Farm Stadium, but also to a national audience on television. Monday will present an opportunity to silence their critics. Other than a Thursday night loss against the Packers in October, the Cardinals have gone mostly unnoticed by national pundits covering the NFL.

More importantly, a big win Monday will set them up for the remainder of their schedule as three of their last five games are at home. And if they are able to secure the number one seed, will have home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Rekindle the offensive firepower

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray made his return against the Bears last week in a 33-22 Cardinals victory. Despite missing more than a month of playtime, Murray was efficient and showed no signs of rust. However, weather conditions dictated the game plan focus on the run game. For his part, Murray rushed for 59 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns and showed no ill effects from his injury. Opportunistic defensive turnovers provided favorable field position to the point where their chances for long drives were minimized.



Weather will not be a factor in Arizona. Murray will need to find rhythm with his wide receivers early and often in what could be a shootout with the Rams.



Monday’s game is a big matchup for both squads. The Cardinals can secure a playoff berth with a win or tie. The Rams need a win to answer the critics who have pointed to their inability to beat quality teams. The game will have a playoff atmosphere and promises to be the shootout Week 4 failed to become.

Whoever wins, this one will be exciting to watch.

1

1

1

1