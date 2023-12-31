Keys to victory for Alabama in Rose Bowl matchup against Michigan

We are just one day away from kickoff in Pasadena between No. 4 Alabama and No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl as the two legendary programs battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Since the conclusion of Week 3, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been on a mission to prove all of their naysayers wrong, and taking down the No. 1 ranked team in back-to-back contests will go a long way in doing so.

Monday’s matchup with the Wolverines will present plenty of obstacles for the Crimson Tide and Alabama will need to play well to come away with the upset win.

Here are some of the keys to victory for Alabama in the semifinal matchup against Michigan.

Don't allow J.J. McCarthy to get in a rhythm early

The Columbus Dispatch

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has put together an efficient season for the Wolverines. While he hasn’t been as polished over the past several weeks of the season, McCarthy is more than capable of taking over a game if allowed to find an early rhythm.

Establish a physical presence early on offense

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

After some early season struggles, Alabama’s offensive line has morphed into one of the country’s most physical units. Controlling the line of scrimmage is always critical and it becomes even more important when teams are so evenly matched.

Cover tight end Colston Loveland

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland is one of the more impressive tight ends that I have seen on film this season. Loveland has a nice mix of size and athleticism and is more than capable of causing problems for Alabama’s defense. How the Tide defends Loveland will go a long way in determining Alabama’s defensive success.

Let Jalen Milroe loose

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

It is safe to say that Michigan has not seen a quarterback with the athletic ability of Jalen Milroe all season long. With the long layoff between games, Milroe has had time to recover and with fresh legs, they could play a pivotal role in Alabama’s gameplan. In my opinion, I would allow Milroe to show off that athleticism and make the Wolverines’ defense think twice about how they need to defend him and the Tide.

Stuff Blake Corum and the run game

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Michigan features a one-two punch at running back but is mostly led by star senior Blake Corum who has racked up over 1,000 yards and 24 rushing touchdowns on the season. Michigan loves to ride their two backs and methodically work their way down the field and burn off the game clock. Alabama’s defense needs to shut this down from start to finish. If the Tide can make Michigan one-dimensional, you have to like Alabama’s chances.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire