Keys to Victory: What the Alabama offense needs to do to beat Auburn

The 2023 Iron Bowl is nearly here. On Saturday afternoon from inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, Nick Saban and the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers in one of the fiercest rivalries in college football.

When the Tide and Tigers get together, magic often happens and if we are being honest, Auburn would need plenty of that in order to pull off the upset this weekend.

Alabama has shown tremendous improvement throughout the season led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe who went from being benched to one of the most dangerous offensive threats in the country.

This weekend’s matchup will be a challenge for Milroe and the offense and execution will be at a premium. Let’s take a look at a few of the keys to victory for Milroe and the Alabama offense against the Auburn Tigers.

Avoid pre-snap penalties

Playing on the road in the SEC can be tough and Auburn is without question one of the most difficult places to play. Avoiding pre-snap penalties will be key for the Alabama offense to avoid getting behind the chains and to also not allow the Auburn fans to gain any confidence.

Take care of the football

One of the easiest ways that Auburn could stay in this game is if the Alabama offense turns the ball over. So it will be critical for Milroe and the Tide to take care of the football and try to end all possession with a kick.

Lean on the ground game

One way to silence a rowdy crowd is to slowly but surely remove their sense of hope with a methodical rushing attack. If Alabama can find consistency ground game on Saturday, you have to like the Tide’s odds.

Connect on the deep ball

Part of what makes the Alabama offense so hard to defend is Milroe’s ability to connect on the deep ball with the Alabama wide receivers. Auburn’s secondary is the strength of their defense, so the opportunities may be few and far between making it crucial for the Tide to connect on them.

Play within the offense

Maybe the most critical factor for the Alabama offense on Saturday is to simply do what they do best. Milroe and the Tide don’t have to do anything special to have success against the Tigers. If the Alabama offense executes their game plan and doesn’t try to play hero ball, they should have plenty of success on the Plains.

