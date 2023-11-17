Keys to Victory: What the Alabama offense needs to do to beat Chattanooga

Nick Saban will lead the 2023 version of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team onto the field of Bryant-Denny Stadium for the final time on Saturday against the Chattanooga Mocs.

Due to the tremendous improvements made by this team throughout the season, you could make the argument that this is one of Coach Saban’s best coaching jobs in his tenure in Tuscaloosa.

Perhaps the biggest area of improvement has come on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Jalen Milroe has ascended into the Heisman conversation and has helped guide the Alabama offense to some impressive outings over the past couple of weeks.

This weekend, the challenge is a little different for Milroe and the Tide offense. Chattanooga doesn’t have the players to keep up with Alabama but the Tide must show up with the right mindset so they can continue to build on the positive momentum they have created late in the season.

Here are some of the keys to victory for the Alabama offense against the Mocs!

Find an early rhythm in the passing game

Alabama needs to repeat the first quarter of last weekend’s game against Kentucky when Milroe got in an early rhythm throwing the ball that quickly ballooned the Crimson Tide lead. Not only will early passing success potentially give Alabama an early lead but it will also soften up the defense a little to allow the Alabama rushing attack to take over.

Try to get freshman Jalen Hale involved more

Freshman wide receiver Jalen Hale bursts onto the scene with a big day against Ole Miss back in late September. Since then, Hale has been a little quiet. This weekend would be a good opportunity to get the young and talented receiver a little more involved to give opposing defenses another weapon to try and defend down the stretch.

The offensive line needs to continue to make strides

There is no denying the improvements that Alabama has made along the offensive line this season. True freshman left tackle Kadyn Proctor is playing with more confidence, and center Seth McClaughlin has cut down on his errant snaps. Alabama did not allow a sack last week to Kentucky. Let’s see if they can start a streak in that department.

Protect the football

Alabama has done a pretty good job over the past couple of weeks protecting the football but Milroe did have a completely avoidable interception last week against Kentucky. I believe it is important for Alabama to project the football and avoid turnovers. Especially ones that are easily preventable with better decision-making.

Let Tommy Rees cook

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has done an exceptional job of retooling this Alabama offense to fit Jalen Milroe. His playcalling has been on point over the past 10 quarters and despite Alabama’s tendency to play things close to the vest in games like this, I believe Coach Saban needs to let Rees do his thing so this offense can continue with the positive momentum they have created late in the season.

