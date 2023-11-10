Keys to Victory: What the Alabama offense needs to do to beat Kentucky

This weekend, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide football team will make the trip to Lexington to take on Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats for an SEC West vs. SEC East showdown.

With a win on Saturday, Coach Saban and the Tide will clinch the western division and punch their ticket to Atlanta for the SEC Championship.

Offensively Alabama is coming off their most impressive performance of the season, let’s see if they can build off that and continue to show improvement.

As kickoff approaches, it is time to look at some of the keys to victory for the Alabama offense in their matchup with the Wildcats.

Take advantage of the depth at running back

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Last week we saw Jam Miller get his fair share of important snaps with the Alabama offense. What that allowed is for Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams to remain fresh for late in the game and it helped the Tide offense melt the clock. Miller is a great change-of-pace running back and is a big play waiting to happen.

Continue to unveil the versatility of Kendrick Law

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Kendrick Law is one of the best overall athletes on the Alabama football team and Tommy Rees is slowly starting to take advantage of that. Law has lined up as a receiver, running back, and even as an H-back in certain situations. Increasing Law’s role in this offense will make it that much more dynamic.

The offensive line needs to continue to make strides

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

A lot of Alabama’s offensive success over the past six quarters is because the offensive line is playing its best football of the season. Kadyn Proctor continues to get better with every snap and Jaeden Roberts has been a welcomed addition at right guard as well. If they can continue to improve, this offense has a chance to be special.

Target the tight ends

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

I believe Alabama can take advantage of their tight ends this week against Kentucky. Jermaine Burton and Isaiah Bond will receive a lot of attention from the Wildcat defense and that could potentially provide some one-on-one matchups for Amari Niblack. If that happens, Alabama needs to cash in on those.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe taking what the defense gives

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Milroe is growing with confidence with every snap. His decision-making and execution have improved tremendously and he is slowly becoming one of the premier playmakers in the country. If Milroe can continue to simply take what the defense gives him, with his arm talent and elite speed, that will be enough to get the job done.

