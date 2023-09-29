Keys to Victory: What the Alabama offense needs to do to beat Mississippi State

Alabama is coming off its most complete performance last weekend in a 24-10 win over the Ole Miss Rebels to begin SEC play. Now the Crimson Tide will make the short trip to Starkville to take on a reeling Mississippi State Bulldog team that is coming off back-to-back conference losses.

While Jalen Milroe and the Alabama offense are beginning to show some chemistry and create an identity, they still have a long way to go before becoming a finished product.

Last weekend’s performance injected a little hope into the Crimson Tide fan base and with another strong display this weekend, Alabama fans will begin to regain some of their confidence as SEC play heats up.

As we do each and every week, let’s look at five things the Alabama offense needs to do to have success against the Bulldogs.

Eliminate pre-snap penalties

The cowbells will be ringing at a deafening level on Saturday night, so it will be critical that the Alabama offense eliminates or at least minimizes the pre-snap penalties. Pre-snap penalties are drive killers and drive killers will ignite the Mississippi State faithful.

Seth McLaughlin's snaps

Whether it is due to injuries or something else, the fact remains that shotgun snaps have been an issue for Alabama center Seth McLaughlin. McLaughlin is an experienced player who has never had snap issues until this season. It’s time for Seth to clean this up to help the offense stay in rhythm.

Continue the running game success

Part of what made the Alabama offense seem to find its rhythm last week against Ole Miss was their ability to run the football, especially in the second half. If Alabama can continue to impose their will on their opponents on the ground, this Crimson Tide team will be tough to beat.

Find Jalen Hale

Freshman receiver Jalen Hale emerged last week as one of Alabama’s top receivers and made a clutch touchdown reception in the second half that seemed to ignite the entire Alabama team. Hale displayed the “it” factor last week and I have to believe he is going to be a focal point of the Crimson Tide offense moving forward. Plus the Jalen-to-Jalen connection sounds pretty good!

Continue to make Milroe comfortable

We saw it a little bit last weekend against Ole Miss but Tommy Rees and the Alabama coaches need to continue to design and call plays that make Milroe comfortable. Whether it’s designed QB runs or passing plays that allow him to either show off his strong arm or are designed to get the ball out quickly to his playmakers. If Alabama can do that, Milroe will be successful and so will the entire Alabama offense.

