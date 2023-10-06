Keys to Victory: What the Alabama offense needs to do to beat Texas A&M

Alabama is coming off back-to-back impressive wins to kickstart SEC play in 2023. A home victory over Ole Miss and the road win over Mississippi State last weekend has Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide sitting at 4-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

Now Alabama will face its greatest road challenge of the season on Saturday afternoon when they play inside a packed Kyle Field against Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Crimson Tide will need to play well in all three phases and as we do each and every week, here are five things the Alabama offense will need to do well in order to leave College Station with a win on Saturday.

A receiver must be productive

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe the position group that has suffered the most because of the offense trying to create an identity is the wide receivers. Jermaine Burton and Isaiah Bond are the Crimson Tide’s leading pass catchers and they only have a combined 20 receptions. We’ve reached the point of the season where someone in that group must emerge to be that guy. There’s no better time than now.

Create mismatches for Amari Niblack

Gary Cosby Jr. -USA TODAY Sports

Amari Niblack is proving to be one of the most valuable weapons on this Alabama offense and it will be critical that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees does everything he can to get him in some favorable matchups this weekend. Niblack size and athleticism make him tough to cover, and it appears that Jalen Milroe is starting to realize that.

Eliminate drive killers

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Whether it’s pre-snap penalties, negative play in the run game, taking needless sacks, or turning the football over, Alabama must eliminate drive killers against a sting Texas A&M defense. Yards and points will be hard to come by if they are consistently shooting themselves in the foot.

Make an explosive play in the run game

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Outside of what Jalen Milroe has done, there have not been many, if any, explosive plays in the run game this season. Texas A&M has a tremendous front seven, but I still believe there could be an opportunity to hit a big gain on the ground and Jase McClellan and the Tide backs need to be ready to take advantage.

Control the line of scrimmage

Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

This is the matchup of the day, Alabama’s offensive line against Texas A&M’s defensive front. JC Latham, Tyler Booker, and the rest of the group have had to hear all week long about how the Aggies were going to control the line of scrimmage, now is the time for the Tide to flex its muscles and be the offensive line they are capable of being.

MORE

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

READ: Five storylines to watch in Alabama-Texas A&M

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire