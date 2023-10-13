Keys to Victory: What the Alabama offense needs to do to beat Arkansas

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide will be back inside the confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday after back-to-back road games in the SEC. Up next for the Tide is a date with Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Alabama (5-1, 3-0 SEC) already has a firm grip on first place in the SEC West and looks to continue their steady improvement this season while Arkansas (2-4, 0-3 SEC) tries to salvage their season as they enter the contest on a four-game losing streak.

The Crimson Tide will need to play well in all three phases and as we do each and every week, here are five things the Alabama offense will need to do well in order to get a victory over the Hogs on Saturday.

Play a clean game

Gary Cosby Jr. -USA TODAY Sports

Alabama committed nine pre-snap penalties at College Station last weekend and even though a lot of that had to do with crowd noise, it’s totally unacceptable to have that many in one game. Getting behind the chains is never a good thing and pre-snap penalties are mostly avoidable. Let’s see if the Tide can clean that up this week at home.

Jalen Milroe can't take needless sacks

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line has received a lot of criticism this season and some of it is deserved, but I believe it’s also important to point out that Jalen Milroe has not helped in the sack department. There are a couple of occasions each week where Milroe takes a needless sack when he had to opportunity to throw the ball away. Taking those type of sacks need to be avoided at all costs.

Continue to feed the duo of Burton and Bond

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Sure, it would be nice to see someone like Malik Benson or Ja’Corey Brooks get going as a receiver, but the duo of Jermaine Burton and Isaiah Bond are more than capable of carrying the Alabama receiving corp. Burton and Bond combined for 21 targets last weekend. While I don’t expect them to duplicate those types of numbers, there is no denying they should continue to receive a large chunk of Milroe’s pass attempts.

Use Milroe's legs

Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

Every fan and analyst has been calling for it all season long but for some reason, it just hasn’t been a part of the gameplan. But it is past time that Tommy Rees uses Milroe’s most unique trait, his running ability. We are not even asking for much, but five to eight designed QB runs a game would soften up the defense and open up more opportunities for the other Tide skill players.

Get Jase McClellan and the other backs going

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

A lot has been made about the Alabama rushing attack this season and while it has not lived up to expectations, it has been better than what most people claim. Both Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams each have a 100-yard performance, so success has been found, just not sustained. I believe this week is a bit of a market correction week for the Alabama ground game and we see much improved rushing attack from the Tide.

MORE

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

READ: Five storylines to watch ahead of Alabama-Arkansas

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire