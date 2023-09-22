Keys to Victory: What the Alabama offense needs to do to beat Ole Miss

Alabama’s offense has been one of the most heavily scrutinized groups in college football this season and for good reason. Under the leadership of new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, the Crimson Tide has been tough to watch when they have the football.

Through three weeks, Alabama has played three quarterbacks and the chemistry and continuity have simply not been there. Fortunately for Rees and the Tide, the season is still young, and Alabama has an opportunity this weekend to right all that is wrong and inject a newfound sense of hope into the Alabama faithful.

A lot has to go right this weekend to silence the critics and below is a list of five things the Alabama offense needs to do to come away with a victory over Ole Miss.

Involve the tight ends

Alabama has four tight ends that I believe are worthy of first-team snaps. CJ Dippre, Amari Niblack, Danny Lewis, and Robbie Ouzts all deserve plenty of playing time. Rees used the tight ends well at Notre Dame, it’s time he uses them more consistently in Tuscaloosa, both in blocking and pass-catching situations.

Isaiah Bond needs touches

Isaiah Bond is Alabama’s most explosive playmaker and should receive as many touches as possible each and every week. Aside from using Bond in the deep passing game, Rees should find ways to involve Bond in jet sweeps or screens to get the ball in his hands quickly and let his athleticism take over.

The offensive line needs to show up

The Alabama offense line has been the biggest disappointment early on this season for the Tide. With the SEC schedule ahead, the big guys up front must step up and play up to their potential. If they simply do that, a lot of Alabama’s struggles on offense will be rectified.

Let's see those young backs

I am all for playing veterans Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams, they are good players and deserve to see the field, but I believe the most naturally gifted runners have been limited this season. I believe it’s time for Rees to unleash the future of the Alabama backfield and let Jam Miller and Justice Haynes tote the rock some in meaningful action.

Let Jalen Milroe be Jalen Milroe

Coach Saban quickly named Jalen Milroe as Alabama’s starting quarterback earlier this week and I believe that was a sign that Saban and Rees both believe that he is the best option and it is time to utilize him in the best way possible. Milroe is a gifted runner and deep ball thrower and that is enough for a highly paid offensive coordinator to work with. It is up to Rees to build a game plan that best highlights Milroe’s skillset so he has a better opportunity to excel on the field. There is no better time to do that than this week against Ole Miss in the SEC opener.

