Keys for Texas in avoiding an upset loss against Kansas

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (4-0) face their second ranked matchup of the season against the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0). It doesn’t have to be a suspenseful game unless Texas allows the suspense.

The Longhorns defeated the Jayhawks 55-14 last season. Kansas starting quarterback Jalon Daniels was healthy, as were many of the weapons the team brings into Austin. And no matter how much the Jayhawks have improved, this feels like a game that is Texas’ to lose.

The game presents matchups that feature strength on strength. The Kansas offense and Texas defense are both strong units that do particularly well on the money downs. The winner of this particular matchup will likely win the game. The Texas defense won soundly last season.

Here’s a look at a few keys for Texas avoiding an upset against Kansas.

Be the aggressor

Texas defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat (93) celebrates a defensive play with a teammate in the second quarter of the Longhorns’ game against the Baylor Bears, Saturday, Sept. 23 at McLane Stadium in Waco.

This game in particular gives Texas an opportunity to lean on its size and power to bully Kansas into submission. The Jayhawks going to skill and will themselves to game extending plays, but the overall tenor of the game must involve Texas dictating to Kansas.

Make Kansas drive it

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Can Kansas punch the ball into the end zone on the ground against Texas? I am not so sure. The Kansas offensive line is skilled and effective as are Jayhawks receivers. Even so, it’s difficult to see them scoring with ease in the red zone in general given Texas’ athleticism, size and strength edge. Texas needs to make them sustain 10-plays or more, errorless drives.

Run the ball

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) looks for room to run against Baylor defense in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Waco, Texas.

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks’ first complete performance came against Kansas last season. He ran for over 100 yards on 11 carries. Saturday presents the Longhorns offensive line an opportunity to be the focal point in creating lanes for Brooks and company.

More Ja'Tavion Sanders

Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (0) celebrates a first down against Baylor in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Waco, Texas.

Does Kansas have anyone who can match up with Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders? We’ll find out on Saturday. I would imagine Steve Sarkisian picks on the Jayhawks with his future first-round NFL draft pick. Sanders could soften the Kansas defense by capturing focus up the middle.

Grade performance on a curve

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jalon Daniels and his running back Devin Neal are likely going to make big plays. Accept it, move to the next play and limit the damage. If Texas can shut down Kansas again this time, give the team a ton of credit. Even so, it’s unlikely the Jayhawks will go down without a fight. Expect Daniels and company to make plays, and then win the next play. Texas has done that well defensively this season.

