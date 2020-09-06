Keys retires from U.S. Open match against Cornet

NEW YORK — No. 7-seeded Madison Keys retired at the U.S. Open in the second set of her third-round match against Alize Cornet, who was leading 7-6 (4), 3-2.

Keys required treatment from a trainer on her upper back and neck after the first set. She was the Open runner-up to Sloane Stephens in an all-American final in 2017.

Cornet is making her 57th Grand Slam appearance, and her 54th in a row. With one more win, she’ll reach the quarterfinals of a major event for the first time.

