Keys for Penn State’s offense against Michigan

A rejuvenated and more creative offense dismantled the Maryland Terrapins 51-15 a week ago. Now, the Nittany Lions’ offense welcomes in their stingiest opponent of the season and the number one scoring defense, the Michigan Wolverines.

The talk throughout the season has been that the Wolverines haven’t played anyone close to their level. Penn State is the best defense and offense Michigan will have faced so far this season by a wide margin. Despite that, Michigan still comes into Beaver Stadium boasting the best defense in the country, giving up a paltry 6.7 points per game and only six touchdowns allowed through nine games. The Nittany Lions offense averages a sixth-best 40.2 points per game and will have their work cut out for them on Saturday. But after last week, confidence and optimism are high coming out of Happy Valley that they can show Michigan something they haven’t seen this season.

Penn State can’t knock off the No. 3 team in the country on defense alone, so below, we break what the Nittany Lions’ offense needs to do against the top defensive unit in college football. We kept it simple with three offensive keys because overthinking never leads to a good outcome when you’re the underdog.

Run the football

The easiest way to get beat by a great team is to have short drives that don’t take any time off the clock. Those types of drives Penn State must avoid against Michigan because the Wolverines will do damage that will be hard to catch up for a passing offense ranked 76th in the nation in yards per game. The better plan is to stick to your strength, which is running the football and the Michigan defense’s “weaker” link.

The Nittany Lions keep the ball on offense for an average of 33 minutes per game, which is third in the nation and first in the Big Ten. That number will be a major decider in the game’s trajectory, and I’m guessing whoever has the ball more comes out victorious. Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen haven’t had the seasons many had hoped, but they are still robust one-two punch who can each handle 15-plus carries on Saturday. If that happens, the Nittany Lions offense does not have to make it all about Drew Allar and a receiver group that, although on the up, has not been close to consistent. Keeping JJ McCarthy and Michigan’s offense off the field is not just the defense’s job. The offense also needs to play a big part—complementary football, ladies and gentlemen.

Converting third downs

We’ll stick with the same theme of keeping the ball away from Michigan’s offense and keeping drives alive.

Often called the money down, third conversions are generally the determining factor for keeping drives moving downfield. The lack of downfield passing has hurt Drew Allar and the Penn State offense in this department. Allar only averages 6.6 yards per attempt, perhaps suggesting that the Penn State offense is risk-averse in going all out for a longer third down. For a team that ranks in the top 20 in third-down attempts (135), this area needs significant improvement against a Wolverines defense holding opponents to a 29% conversion rate. The Nittany Lions have converted on 42% of their third downs, which puts them at only 44th in the country.

Passing the ball on early downs can quickly put an offense behind the sticks, and that can’t happen against this Michigan defense. Running the ball on early downs should help facilitate more manageable third downs, requiring Allar to remain poised in the pocket again and deliver throws on time.

Red zone offense

Michigan has the best red zone defense in the country, and Penn State has the second most red zone scores, only behind Georgia. Someone’s got to cave on Saturday, right?

The Wolverines’ red zone defense is good, but with only 11 red zone trips to go off of, perhaps the numbers are a bit deceiving. Nevertheless, teams have been unable to move the ball consistently against this stout unit, and Penn State has the fourth most red zone trips in the country with 47. 45 scores (37 TDs and 8 FGs) in 47 tries is an impressive rate that will again be key for the Nittany Lions. Empty trips to the red zone are killers and give momentum right back to the other team. They need to be few and far between against Michigan. Allar and Co.’s third-down success becomes that much more important in the red area and will be critical in turning field goal attempts into touchdowns.

Can Penn State’s offense finally show critics they can take down a top-10 opponent, or will Michigan’s defense show everyone that their performances against subpar competition was not a fluke?

Saturday should be a fun one.

