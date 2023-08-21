These are the keys for Nowata and Pawhuska football to make progress this fall

No Bartlesville-area high school program has held to a wilder roller coaster ride the past dozen years than Nowata.

From playing for a state title in 2014 to recording a cumulative 0-19 record in 2020 and 2021, Ironmen fans and observers have experienced both the sweet and the futile.

Meanwhile, Pawhuska has been on a different trajectory for most of the past five seasons. But after some growing pains in 2022 that stemmed from a combination of playing in a higher class and replacing some fiery talent, the Huskies are looking to surge back to district title contention this fall.

Let's take a look at some of the key storylines signaling progress for both programs.

Nowata

To keep it short, following an 0-10 season in 2011, Nowata burst to a 47-15 record from 2012-16, highlighted by a 15-1 campaign in 2014 and a second-place finish in the state after losing to Davis in the final, 20-13.

But the Ironmen’s fortunes did a free fall, almost down a bottomless pit of frustration, which also witness a battalion of new head coaches with eight from 2015-2022. From 2017 to 2021, Nowata struggled to a 6-43 record, save from utter despair by a 5-6 mark in 2019.

Prior to the 2022 season, Chance Juby took on head coaching duties. He guided Nowata to a 2-8 record. Not a fantastic bump up, but still headed in the right direction.

“It’s been great,” Juby said during the KWON Coaches Breakfast interview show. “The expectations have been strong. The kids have already bought in. … Everything is already in place. It’s just grinding.”

Following are some important keys for 2023...

Tyler Flowers is competing for the starting tailback spot. “He’s been showing great things,” said Juby. “He’s earned a spot at inside linebacker. He probably hits as hard as anybody. If he plays hard, we should play hard.” If the Ironmen build a strong running game, it will take pressure off promising second-year quarterback Treaver Emberson.

Jerome Jackson : “He’s got the capability to make big plays that stand out in the secondary,” Juby said.

Youth infusion : Juby is looking for “a good group of freshmen” to make a quick impact.

Treaver Emberson displayed huge growth during his first year as starting quarterback. With stronger, more experienced talent around him, he could be one of the district’s solid field generals.

‘O’ staying on the field: The Ironmen defense has to be tagged with only part of the blame for the Ironmen allowing 44 or more points in all eight losses. If Emberson and the offense are able to move the chains and extend their drives, Nowata could put a bigger squeeze on its opponents.

Pawhuska's Jojo Hendren push past the defensive line at Friday night's playoff game vs. Hominy.

Pawhuska

In 2017, the year prior to Matt Hennesy’s arrival as head coach, the Huskies stumbled to an 0-10 work.

During Hennesy’s first four seasons from 2018-21, the Huskies accumulated a 40-11 record and blasted to playoff success in Class A — reaching the state quarterfinals in 2019 and the state semifinals in 2020 and 2021.

But, last year’s team had to grapple to a 6-5 record, including battling to make the playoffs, after moving up to Class 2A and a talent drain from the 2021 team. Other than having to choose a new starting quarterback (or possible rotation) and seasoning a high-potential group of young offensive linemen, the Huskies could make a bigger noise in 2023.

Following are some possible keys to success.

Hendren boy s: Deacon Hendren is one of two players taking a lion’s share of practice reps at quarterback. But whether he’s under center or not, Hendren will be making an impact. “Deacon does so many things … he makes things happen,” Hennesy said. JoJo Hendren made a strong showing last year at tailback, a vital need this year with a new quarterback in tow. “He’s one of the strongest kids on the team and one of the fastest kids on the team,” Hennesy said.

Strength at receiver : Pawhuska boasted one of the state’s best pass-catching tandems in 2021 with Mason Gilkey (Oklahoma State) and Dalton Hurd (University of Central Oklahoma). But, this year’s target crew could drive opposing defenses bonkers. Traven Richardson returns after having topped 1,000 receiving yards last season. Mason Snodgrass and underclassmen Wyatt Cosby, Logan Cass and Corlin Cass are among some of the others named by Hennesy. Cosby might see some touches at running back, the coach added.

Kameron Long and Jackie Chuculate : These are two strong bodies in the middle with Long at center as the only senior on the starting offensive line and Chuculate as a senior noseguard on defense.

Canyon Hindman is the other quarterback candidate. Regardless of how many snaps he takes on offense, Hindman is slated to start at linebacker. During the offseason, “he worked his tail off,” Hennesy said.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Keys for Nowata and Pawhuska football to make progress this fall