Keys for Notre Dame to upset Clemson

More keys? You bet there are as this game isn’t just going to hinge on a few moments for the Irish. Clemson is that older brother that you try and try to beat, with a win here and there. The Irish split their series in the COVID season of 2020, with the Tigers winning the ACC crown as their prize. Another undefeated Clemson team will return to South Bend, but this time a few different cast members are leading this charge. Find out more keys (if you haven’t check out John Kennedy’s keys, read them here) to the Irish pulling off another upset this fall.

Confuse and pressure quarterback DJ Uiagalelei

Dabo Swinney on DJ Uiagalelei: "Sometimes Steph Curry goes 2 for 25" pic.twitter.com/7FAVY5BPxI — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) October 22, 2022

It hasn’t been all roses for the former five star prospect, who had massive shoes to fill replacing Trevor Lawrence. It was a struggle last season, with jut a 9-10 touchdown to interception ratio. Those numbers have risen this year, 17-4, while the completion percentage has jumped 9 points. You’d think that that would be enough for the Tiger faithful but it hasn’t. He’s played well but not enough to stop Dabo Swinney from benching him in favor of another five star in their last game against Syracuse. Teams have shown that they can rattle Uiagalelei and if the Irish can follow suit, it could very well be a long day for the visitors.

Stop the Tigers defensive line

One of the best offensive tackles in the nation vs. one of the premier pass rushers. Advantage: Myles Murphy. pic.twitter.com/sNXSst3oJU — Cory (@realcorykinnan) October 25, 2022

The defense is a clear strength for the Tigers and it all starts up front with their impressive set of defensive lineman. It’s not just one of them that needs to be accounted for, it’s all of them. Defensive end Myles Murphy has 5.5 sacks on the year, leading the team, and seems to up his play again top foes. Defensive tackle Tyler Davis is second on the team with 4 sacks, a very good number for an interior defender. End K.J. Henry has two sacks while forcing a fumble and recovering one. The other typical starting defensive tackle, Bryan Bresee, has been injured but should play. Bresee can change a game. Defensive end Xavier Thomas also has been injured but is starting to work his way back into playing more snaps. To break down how good Thomas is, he played just six snaps against Boston College and he had two sacks. This group is deep and talented, they are going to give the Irish offensive line some problems but this unit has played much better for Notre Dame in the recent weeks. This game might be decided in the trenches.

Run the ball and control the clock

After just talking up the Irish offensive line, they will play a major role in what happens on Saturday night. Tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher have been playing at high levels and it seems like the interior lineman have finally gelled. It some time but Jarrett Patterson has adjusted to not being over the football to start a play. Center Zeke Correll and guard Josh Lugg have cleaned up some blitz communication issues they had early in the year. This group has come around in the recent weeks, especially running the ball. Against Syracuse, 246 yards on the ground after gaining 223 yards against UNLV. Run the ball for around 225 yards and keep the Tigers offense on the sidelines and an upset could be brewing.

Win special teams

Notre Dame with the blocked punt and TD on the next play! pic.twitter.com/oBT1uB7AGA — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 29, 2022

It’s easy to see that this group has been very, very special over the last two games. Three blocked punts, each of them leading to points has been huge in these last two games. Anytime you can flip the field and proceed to get points from it, it’s an unexpected plus. The Irish are going to need plays like those to defeat Clemson, but after showing they can get to the punter, it’s not out of the realm that they can do it again. It’s plays like these that can build up to result in an upset.

Be ready for Klubnik

Clemson true freshman QB Cade Klubnik makes a nice play on this two-point conversion. He's elusive in and out of the pocket. pic.twitter.com/bEsxwIi5yI — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) October 22, 2022

If the Irish defense is able to rattle Uiagalelei into mistakes, Swinney will not be afraid to get Klubnik into the game. Against Syracuse, the freshman came in and led the team to a comeback win. It wasn’t necessarily what Klubnik did, it was more his presence than anything. Either way, he was the change that led them to defeat the Orange and defensive coordinator Al Golden has to be aware of him coming into the game at some point. There’s not much film to analyze, so getting a scouting report on Klubnik shouldn’t be too big of an ask for the Irish defense to be prepared for.

