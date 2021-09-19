Keys for Jets' offense against Patriots' defense | Jets Pre Game Live

SNY

On Jets Game Plan, Bart Scott discusses the matchup between New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and the New England Patriots defense under Bill Belichick, which is traditionally a very tough assignment for rookie signal callers.