Keys to the Game: What must the Sooners do vs. WVU to break two-game losing skid?

Oklahoma takes the field Saturday with one thing on their mind: win. The Sooners are reeling right now after losing their back-to-back games. The most recent loss saw their in-state rivals get the last laugh in what will likely be the final Bedlam football matchup for years to come. Oklahoma played a sloppy game offensively, and ultimately, those mistakes doomed them.

They now turn their attention to West Virginia, a team playing some good football as of late. If Oklahoma is to have any small shot at fighting their way back to one final Big 12 title game, they must win out.

West Virginia is outside the Big 12 title picture but, like everyone, aims to end their Big 12 rivalry with Oklahoma with a win. The Mountaineers are averaging 37.8 points per game in their last four games. Their only loss? Oklahoma State.

What will it take for the Sooners to come out on top come Saturday? We highlighted it below in our keys to the game.

Stop beating yourselves

This sounds oversimplified, but it must be reiterated. Oklahoma has beaten itself in the last two games.

Yes, Kansas played well enough to win. So did Oklahoma State. And yet, both games came down to late fourth-quarter situations. Even without their A-game, Oklahoma was still firmly positioned to win both games. The Sooners probably win Bedlam by 7-10 points if the situational playcalling and the execution were just a little bit better.

Whether the playcalling gets extra conservative or gets gimmicky, or the Sooners have miscues, it’s time for them to get back to operating the offense as cleanly as possible. If they do that, their talent will allow them to put up enough points to win.

Bottling up another potent rushing attack

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

We are going on week five of the Sooners having to stop yet another potent rushing attack. The Kansas game was probably their worst performance against the run. Even then, the Sooners made enough plays in the second half to give themselves a shot to win.

Last week, they held Ollie Gordon under 150 yards. This week, they have to stop C.J. Donaldson and Jaehim White. In a throwback fashion, we have an a thunder and lightning tandem.

Donaldson is the every down back built to run over opponents hovering around 235 pounds. White is not even 200 pounds and is much more of the speed threat.

Together, they’ve combined for over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns. This is West Virginia’s bread and butter. Throw in the starting quarterback, Garrett Greene, who the Sooners know all too well is capable of running, and this is where the key for Oklahoma’s defense lies. If they bottle this run game up, Oklahoma should win this game.

Keep playing Kip Lewis

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

To be as concise as possible, Kip Lewis needs to continue playing. So be it if that cuts into another linebacker’s snaps, not named Danny Stutsman. It might not even come at the expense of Stutsman.

There’s still some uncertainty if he will play Saturday as he recovers from an injury suffered against Kansas.

If he can’t go, Lewis shouldn’t come off the field unless hurt. He played an outstanding game against Oklahoma State and will continue to improve with more live reps. He has fantastic diagnostic capabilities and the speed to be a decisive run defender. The Sooners will him to keep playing at a high level to stop West Virginia’s offense.

Oklahoma's stop leaders per Pro Football Focus Danny Stutsman: 34 (462 snaps)

Jaren Kanak: 21 (502 snaps)

Kip Lewis: 16 (205 snaps!!!)

Dasan McCullough 16 (218 snaps!!!)

Billy Bowman 16 (537 snaps) A "stop" takes down and distance into account and can be an INT, PBU, sack, TKL. — Locked On Sooners Podcast (@LockedOnSooners) November 9, 2023

Throw away from Beanie Bishop

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia’s pass defense is No. 61 in the nation. Upon review, it’s a pretty solid unit. The main character in the secondary is Beanie Bishop. He’s leading the conference in passes defended with 21. That’s far and away the best in the Big 12.

Oklahoma attacked the Oklahoma State slot corners regularly as Drake Stoops went on to have a career day.

It will be up to Dillon Gabriel and this offense be innovative as they attack this secondary.

One thing they shouldn’t do is throw at Bishop. It’s a fruitless endeavor that hasn’t served many teams well this year. The West Virginia linebackers aren’t the best cover guys, so attacking the middle of the field looks like the best bet.

Time for Zach Schmit to get out the funk

Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

It’s time for Zach Schmit to get out of the funk. The Sooners need a reliable kicker if they stall out drives in the opponent’s territory, as they did in Stillwater.

Four drives ended in Oklahoma State territory, two near the 30-yard line. Oklahoma couldn’t reliably get 6 points from those trips because there was a lack of faith in Schmit’s ability to kick from a distance. Will Schmit’s kicking have a positive impact on the game? If it is, it’ll help Oklahoma.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire