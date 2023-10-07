Keys to the game: What does the Colorado State football team need to do to beat Utah State?

LOGAN, Utah — This feels like a big swing game in the season.

If the Colorado State football team goes into Maverik Stadium and beats Utah State on homecoming weekend it will feel like a surge of momentum is with the Rams.

CSU (2-2) would be on its first three-game winning streak since 2019 and have a 1-0 start to Mountain West play ahead of a big showdown with Boise State. The Rams would also already be halfway to bowl eligibility.

A loss wouldn't sink the season, but it would stall out some of that energy and make the path to a bowl a bit tougher.

Here are three keys for CSU to beat Utah State in Saturday's game (6 p.m. MT).

Start fast and keep building

Utah State (2-3, 0-1 Mountain West) has been bad in first quarters. The Aggies are minus-60 in first quarters through five games. Even their 78-28 win over Idaho State was tied at 7-7 after a quarter.

The Rams scored touchdowns on each of their first two drives last week against Utah Tech before losing momentum in the half. A hot start would be a boon to CSU, which has played better defense in the second half of games the last two weeks.

Now, Utah State's slow starts but competitive play show the Aggies come back well. An early lead doesn't guarantee a win but it would set CSU's defense up for success.

Keep growing Fort Air Raid

After Game 1 it seemed silly to keep calling CSU an Air Raid offense due to the continued struggles. Then Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi took over at QB, Jay Norvell took the training wheels off the offense and the numbers are flying.

Fowler-Nicolosi had CSU's third-best single-game passing yardage mark (462) last week and is throwing it for 383 yards per game in his three starts this season. Tory Horton is eighth in the nation in receiving yards despite playing one fewer game than the rest of the leaders.

Dallin Holker is a leader amongst tight ends in receiving.

The offense is firing. CSU will make sure to target Horton and Holker against a defense allowing 34 points per game, but the attention on those two should provide opportunity for Louis Brown, Justus Ross-Simmons and Dylan Goffney to make plays.

If one of those three can have a big day, it will be hard to stop CSU.

Keep clean, watch special teams

Utah State won at UConn last week after Ike Larsen blocked the game-tying extra point in the final minute. It's his fifth career block, which is a school record.

Both teams tend to play well on special teams and it could turn the tides. Fans will remember CSU's last visit to Logan when a Steve Addazio-led team botched a game-winning field goal attempt in the final seconds.

Expect weird: A recent history of odd happenings in Colorado State-Utah State football matchups

One thing to keep an eye on: CSU kicker Jordan Noyes missed last week due to injury and his status for Saturday is uncertain. If he doesn't play or is limited, CSU may have to be more aggressive in going for fourth downs in Utah State territory.

Like special teams, big plays in turnovers may swing this. Both teams seem likely to be able to move the ball (CSU leads the MW at 455 yards per game and Utah State is second at 428) but both have coughed it up plenty.

CSU has turned the ball over 10 times this season and Utah State has eight. The Aggies have an uncertain QB situation and, for all his good, Fowler-Nicolosi has already thrown seven interceptions this season.

The team that wins special teams and the turnover margin seems likely to be the winner.

