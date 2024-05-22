The keys to Game 1; Rally Sausage returns; Sam Darnold on J.J. McCarthy

Introduction: Don't mess with a winning streak, and definitely don't tolerate a losing streak. After the Twins scored just 12 runs during a seven-game losing skid, they ordered the return of their smoked meat talisman. The Rally Sausage arrived at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Washington, and a few hours later Minnesota demolished the Nationals 10-0. Coincidence? Only if you've never played sports. Plus Rand talks about PWHL Minnesota's playoff win Tuesday and an underwhelming Eastern Conference finals Game 1.

11:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins Rand ahead of Wednesday's Game 1 against Dallas at Target Center. What will it take to beat the red-hot Mavericks? Can the Wolves handle being the favored team? And is this really happening?

39:00: Draymond Green at Target Center? And Sam Darnold on J.J. McCarthy.

