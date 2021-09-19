Keys for Eagles offense vs. San Francisco 49ers in Week 2

The Eagles and 49ers are for a Sunday afternoon matchup at Lincoln Financial Field that could tell a lot about where each franchise is headed.

We’ve provided three keys for Philadelphia’s offense against the Niners’ defense.

Contain 49ers pass rush duo

The Niners have a great front seven led by end Nick Bosa and middle linebacker Fred Warner and Dee Ford. More from Eagles OC Shane Steichen:

"Obviously, Bosa is a very explosive player. I was with his brother (Joey) for a while (with the Chargers), so I've seen the Bosa up front and personal. I know his brother is a really good football player. He's explosive off the line of scrimmage. He plays the run well," Steichen said. "And then inside, Warner, he can fly around. He can cover, right? He can cover, he makes tackles, he can do it all. Two really good football players that we have to know where they're at on the field Sunday at all times."

Take advantage of WR vs CB mismatch

Jason Verrett is out for the season with a torn ACL and Emmanuel Moseley is doubtful for this week, while rookie Deommodre Lenoir could play every snap against the Birds. DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor must dominate this matchup.

Jalen Hurts third RB

One thing Philly can do to offset San Francisco's dynamic pass rush is to get Jalen Hurts on the outside for passing or rushing opportunities that could help negate what the 49ers do best.

