Keys for Eagles offense vs. Giants in Week 18

The Eagles (13-3) are playing their final regular season contest at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday and they’ll need to defeat the Giants (9-6-1) to maintain the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

All eyes will be on Philadelphia’s Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts during warmups, and the expectation is that he’ll start for the first time since suffering a shoulder sprain in the win over Chicago.

The Giants are expected to rest key starters on both sides of the football, but it’ll be the Eagles who need to be most efficient on Sunday.

With kickoff fast approaching, here are four keys for the Philadelphia offense on Sunday.

Feed Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Armond Feffer-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders has 1,236 rushing yards (5th NFL) and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen has to feature his explosive running back.

Philadelphia split up the snaps against the Saints and they’ll need to return back to the ground and pound gameplan that netted offensive dominance early on in the season.

A solid run-pass ratio is a must on Sunday, and that should include Sanders early on against a Giants defense that’ll be resting key starters.

More Dallas Goedert

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Goedert has 49 catches on the season for 656 yards and three touchdowns, but he’s only logged six catches on nine targets for 112 yards and 0 touchdowns since returning to the lineup after a shoulder injury.

With the postseason fast approaching, Philadelphia will need to reintegrate their star tight end back into the offense.

Put Jack Driscoll in position to be successful

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

With Lane Johnson out and Driscoll set to start the regular season finale, Philadelphia can benefit from a more balanced attack on offense.

Driscoll is a solid player, and if their Pro Bowl right tackle can’t return from his abdominal injury, a more urgent approach to running the football would serve their young right tackle well in relief.

Get Jalen Hurts in and out

Story continues

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Eagles are a much better team with Hurts in the lineup and they’ll look to balance the idea of their Pro Bowl quarterback saving the No. 1 overall seed, with preventing a shoulder re-injury.

The elusive quarterback is one of the top dual threats in the NFL, but he’ll have to avoid playing a reckless style of football on Sunday while leading his team to their 14th win of the season.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire