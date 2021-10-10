Keys for Eagles defense vs. Panthers in Week 5

Philadelphia is in Charlotte on Sunday for a huge NFC tilt against the Panthers in a game that the Eagles have to win.

It’s only Week 5, but Philadelphia is currently enthralled in the toughest portion of their schedule and they can’t afford four straight losses to begin the season.

Here are several defensive keys for the Birds on Sunday.

1. Contain Panthers running game

Even with Christian McCaffrey out, Philadelphia’s defense is ranked 31st against the run allowing an average of 150.3 yards per game. The Eagles can’t allow former Oklahoma State star Chuba Hubbard to breakout in his first start.

2. Moore or less

Everything in the Panthers’ passing game starts with D.J. Moore, and Philadelphia can’t allow the athletic wideout to dominate on the perimeter. The Eagles have to take away Moore and Robby Anderson, forcing throws to the underutilized tight ends.

3. Pressure Sam Darnold

Philadelphia excels at pressuring the quarterback and Darnold can be prone to mistakes in the passing game when the pocket starts to collapse around him.

4. Keep the Panthers under 30 points

The hope is that Philadelphia can keep the Panthers, without Christian McCaffrey, under 30 points on Sunday. After giving up 40+ in back-to-back weeks to the Cowboys and Chiefs, the Eagles can ill-afford for Carolina to have an outburst.

