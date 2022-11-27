Keys for Eagles defense vs. Packers in Week 12

The Eagles and Packers are a little over an hour away from kicking off an exciting Week 12 matchup on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is an MVP candidate and headlines the dual with Packers star and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Both defenses will look stout against the run, while DeVonta Smith will look to exploit a matchup against former Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas.

With kickoff fast approaching, here are three keys for the Philadelphia defense.

Pressure Aaron Rodgers



Mjs Apc Packvseagles 1206200454

Rodgers is 6th in the NFL in passing yards and 4th in the NFL in passing touchdowns while playing with a broken thumb.

It’ll be imperative on the Philadelphia defense to get hits and pressure on the reigning NFL MVP.

Gang tackle Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon

Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Jones’s 778 yards is eighth in the NFL, while A.J. Dillon has 467 yards on 117 carries.

Both are downhill runners, and Dillon can punish you, weighing almost 250 pounds. Philadelphia must tackle well and gang tackle when approaching the two ball carriers.

Contain Lazard-Watson duo

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Apc Packvscowboys 1113221530djp

Davante Adams took his talents to Las Vegas, where he’s among the league leaders in catches for the Raiders.

Green Bay moved on with the veteran Allen Lazard and rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

While Doubs has been injured this season, Watson is starting to flourish and has five touchdown receptions on 18 total catches.

Both players can be streaky, and the Eagles can ill-afford to let them run free.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire