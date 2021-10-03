Keys for Eagles defense vs. Chiefs in Week 4

The Eagles (1-2) host former coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field in a must-win scenario for both teams.

With the Philadelphia defense needing to rebound from an ugly performance at Dallas, here are a few keys for the Eagles defense in Week 4.

Contain Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs in for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

After a slow start to the season, Edwards-Helaire logged 17 carries for 100 yards. He also added two catches on two targets for nine yards and a touchdown on a screen pass in the third quarter.

Keep Travis Kelce unde 100-yards

Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass against Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield (20) in the fourth quarter of a NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kelce has had back-to-back 100-yard receiving games, he knows how to get open and has the best catch radius in the NFL.

Keep Tyreek Hill in his funk

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Hill has posted two ugly stat lines in the past two weeks (3/29 and 5/67), and the Eagles secondary can ill-afford to allow the Chiefs star receiver to log a six catch, 100+ yard performance on Sunday.

Pressure Patrick Mahomes

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during a timeout from the game against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Mahomes has a plethora of weapons that include running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, tight end Travis Kelce, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Eagles have the NFL’s fifth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 197.0 yards per game through the air, and in three games this season, Mahomes has thrown for more than 306.5 yards twice. Jonathan Gannon has to figure out how to pressure Mahomes without giving up the extra defender.

