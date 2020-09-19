Keys for the Colts offense vs. Vikings in Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) are looking to bounce back from their season-opening loss in Week 1 and will be hosting the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Though they were only able to muster 20 points, the offense itself looked good, especially the passing game—aside from two Philip Rivers interceptions.

Taking on the Vikings defense, there should be plenty of chances to make big plays on the offensive side of the ball.

Here are three keys for the Colts offense against the Vikings defense in Week 2:

Get Jonathan Taylor the ball in space

The rookie will be taking over the lead duties in the backfield after Marlon Mack suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1, effectively ending his season. Taylor wasn’t all that impressive between the tackles with his nine carries, and it was odd to see the Colts mostly stick to inside run plays.

Given the explosive nature of the backfield and the athleticism of the offensive line, the Colts need to work more toward the sideline getting Taylor and Co. out in space more. They are a team that can make big plays on outside run plays, and Taylor will be at the forefront of the attack.

Contain Yannick Ngakoue

The Colts get a bit of a break in Week 2 as they won’t have to face menacing edge rusher Danielle Hunter, who is on the injured reserve list. But they will face a familiar foe in Ngakoue, who spent the last four seasons in Jacksonville before being traded to the Vikings just before the season.

The Colts will need to make him a priority on the defensive line. He’s given the Colts fits before so containing him will be the offensive line’s top objective on Sunday. If they can do that, the offense has a strong chance of bouncing back.

Take advantage of the secondary

The Colts have a chance to get the passing game going early against the Vikings, who just allowed Aaron Rodgers to throw for 364 yards and four touchdowns in Week 1. Rivers had a strong game in yardage almost similarly to Rodgers at 363 yards. But Rivers only had one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

The 38-year-old should have the opportunity to pick apart a Vikings secondary that got shredded in Week 1, and now they are down rookie starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler. T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell should eat on Sunday if Rivers can take advantage of the matchup.