Keys for the Colts defense vs. Browns in Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts (3-1) will be visiting the Cleveland Browns (3-1) for a Week 5 matchup with the defense likely seeing their biggest test yet to open the young season.

Even without Nick Chubb, the Browns offense can be lethal. They are currently the top rushing unit in the NFL with Kareem Hunt leading the way and when things are going right, Baker Mayfield can connect with his big playmakers.

Here are three keys for the Colts defense against the Browns offense in Week 5:

Keep Hunt from getting to the edge

Completely stopping Hunt and the Browns rushing attack is going to be a tall task. Slowing them down is a possibility, but the Colts have to make sure they keep Hunt from turning the corner in Kevin Stefanski’s outside zone blocking scheme.

Hunt has taken 50 carries for 275 yards and three touchdowns while adding eight receptions for 42 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He will have to be the main priority for the Colts defense and keeping him from getting to the edge will be their biggest objective.

Force Baker to make plays

If the Colts can find some way to slow down the Browns run game, which will be tough to do without Darius Leonard, the next step would be to force Mayfield to make plays. The former No. 1 pick has been fine when able to work off of the run game but when he’s forced to take over, that’s where the Colts can have success.

Indy’s defense has been elite through the first quarter of the season and while Mayfield is still talented, they have to force him to make big plays, which often can lead to inaccurate throws and turnovers. The Colts can find success if Baker is forced to carry the offense.

Disrupt Odell Beckham Jr.’s timing

It seems OBJ is back to his typical self making big plays both as a receiver and a runner. The best way to stop Beckham Jr. is to disrupt his timing off the line of scrimmage. That in itself is no easy task as OBJ is one of the top receivers against press coverage.

But we’ve seen time to time that Beckham Jr.’s game can be slowed down if the cornerbacks are physical at the line of scrimmage. The Browns don’t like to rely on the passing game, but having a weapon like Odell certainly makes it easier. The Colts must make sure he’s accounted for in the game plan.

