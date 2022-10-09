Keys to a Chargers’ victory over Browns in Week 5

The Chargers are looking to extend their record to 3-2 when they face the Browns on Sunday.

Here are the keys to victory for Los Angeles.

Pack the box

You have to limit Nick Chubb somehow, and it’s much easier to creep safeties into the box and hedge against the run when you’re not worried about a quarterback throwing deep on you. Brissett averages just 6.8 intended air yards per attempt this season, good for 24th in the league. (And ahead of Justin Herbert, who’s at 6.7. Sigh.) Last year when these teams met, Chubb rumbled for 161 yards on 21 carries against a league, and maybe decade-worst Chargers run defense. While that’s not likely to be replicated given the personnel changes on LA’s side, Chubb still has pancake chef Wyatt Teller paving the way for him. If the defensive line can’t hold up, Los Angeles must drift more players into the middle of the field.

Help the rookie

Without question, the number one priority in this game will be limiting the impact of Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney as they match up with Jamaree Salyer in the rookie’s second career start. Salyer played surprisingly well against the Texans last weekend, but Jonathan Greenard and company don’t have nearly the same level of talent as the pass rushers in Cleveland. The Chargers will be glad to see Gerald Everett’s Thursday injury designation removed, as he’s been the best blocker of the tight ends on the roster. I’d expect to see a lot of him and Sony Michel, the team’s best pass-protecting running back, on the field to help chip Garrett.

JC Jackson bounceback

For such a middle-of-the-field heavy strategy to work, the Chargers’ corners must play to their potential. On one side, Asante Samuel Jr. has been a revelation from the jump, holding his own against Davante Adams and doing all but finishing plays all season. On the other side, Jackson has only played games in even-numbered weeks, missing the opener while he recovered from ankle surgery and missing Week 3 with further complications with that ankle. Jackson hasn’t looked right all season, getting beat down the field consistently, an especially noticeable flaw last weekend. With Amari Cooper on Cleveland’s side and Jackson’s intended role in this defense, I’d expect some traveling to occur. But if Jackson once again can’t hold his own on an island, it could be a long afternoon for the big money corner.

Get Donald Parham involved

Keeping Everett in to block Garrett more may be a more realistic expectation, with Parham finally making his season debut after a hamstring injury followed him throughout training camp and the early season. Parham’s role in this offense is hard to overstate. The resident freak athlete in the tight end room, Parham is by far the biggest threat up the seam and in open space. His return should open up more room underneath as the Browns’ safeties are forced to carry him upfield. But the way to ensure that continues to happen is to get him the ball early and show Cleveland that he’s someone that must be accounted for.

Leave Derwin James on David Njoku

Njoku has been targeted at least six times and scored a touchdown in all three career games against the Chargers, including a seven-target, seven-reception, 149-yard performance last season. LA has also been a bit lenient on middle-of-the-field receivers this season, but I believe that has a lot to do with leaving Kenneth Murray in coverage more often than they should. In an ideal world, you’d want to move a player like James all over the formation to force Cleveland to account for him. But it’s pretty clear Njoku has LA’s number and his role has only expanded in the offense, on the whole, this season. Bryce Callahan also likely doesn’t have the size to put up with Njoku’s tight end frame all game long. Put Derwin on him, leave them there for 60 minutes, and see who comes out on top.

Give Joshua Kelley the ball

The Chargers’ running back usage is harder to decipher than the Zodiac cipher. Austin Ekeler is the clear No. 1 option, but he just had his first good game of the season against a league-worst Texans team. Kelley has been the most efficient rusher by various metrics, but he has 13 carries through 4 games. Sony Michel is, as mentioned, the best pass protector but has been ineffective as a rusher. Isaiah Spiller is a healthy scratch every week because Brandon Staley says he needs to prove himself on special teams, and then Michel plays one snap in that discipline against Houston. It’s hard to be surprised that they have the 30th-best rushing attack in the league, up from last before last week’s game. With another weak run defense lining up across from Los Angeles on Sunday, I am begging Joe Lombardi to get Kelley a healthy complement of reps and show what he can do with a larger sample size.

