Keys to a Cardinals win over Lions in Week 15

It is Week 15 in the NFL. After a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, the Arizona Cardinals go back on the road to face a one-win Lions team.

Despite their record, the Detroit Lions can be a gritty team. Six of their games have been decided by 3 points or less.

With a win on Sunday, Arizona will clinch a playoff berth — their first since 2015. However, the Cardinals have not beaten the Lions in their last four meetings.

Here is what they can do to notch their league-best eighth road win of the season.

Get back to business

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

It has been a tough week for the Cardinals. A Monday night loss to the Rams was followed by news they may have lost their All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for the season. Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson was placed on the COVID reserve list. Finally, cornerback Robert Alford was ruled out after suffering a pectoral injury. None of that will matter in the final standings. Arizona has faced adversity this season and always responded.

The Cardinals have yet to lose two games in a row this season. After each of their three losses, Arizona has traveled and won by double digits.

Stop the run

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

An area the Cardinals have struggled with is one of the few strengths of the Lions. Detroit is averaging 4.6 yards per carry, good for seventh-best in the NFL. Arizona is 28th in yards per carry allowed, 4.66. Lions lead back, D’Andre Swift, has been ruled out, but Jamaal Williams is more than capable of carrying the load. Williams has rushed for 459 yards and a 4.2-yard per-carry average.

Turnovers

(AP Photo/David Banks)

Forcing turnovers has been Arizona’s staple during road games. Of their seven road victories, they have forced 19 takeaways.



As a team, Detroit has turned the ball over 18 times. Lions quarterback, Jared Goff, has been especially giving with 8 interceptions and 6 fumbles lost.

Kyler needs to find the magic again

This feels like a copy and paste from last week’s keys. It’s not. The truth is, since Murray’s return, he has either had to do very little (vs. the Bears) or has not played well (vs. the Rams). This team will only go as far as Murray goes.



Murray needs to shake the cobwebs of a 37-day layoff and rediscover himself. A convincing road win will go a long way to accomplish just that. Murray has put up MVP-caliber numbers during road games. He has a quarterback rating of 120.3, a 6:1 touchdown to interception ratio, and a nearly 73% completion rate.



After a 7-0 season start, the Cardinals are only 3-3 in their last six. While they are still atop the NFC West, they can ill afford to lose again. Their loss on Monday leaves them only one game ahead of division rival Los Angeles Rams. With upcoming games against playoff contenders Dallas and Indianapolis and division opponent Seattle, their schedule only gets more difficult.

