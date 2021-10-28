Keys to a Cardinals’ victory over Packers in Thursday night Week 8 battle

On Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals took care of business against the Houston Texans and improved their record to 7-0. For Week 8 though, it’s a short turnaround with a Thursday night match-up against the 6-1 Green Bay Packers on the slate. While the game is being billed as the best Thursday night match-up of all time, both teams will be shorthanded.

Green Bay will be without wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard as they both entered COVID protocols earlier this week.

Arizona will continue to be without their three-time Pro Bowl center, Rodney Hudson. Im addition, within the last 24 hours, it was revealed All-Pro defensive lineman J.J. Watt suffered a separated shoulder and may be out for the remainder of the season.

Tonight’s game has playoff-seeding implications with the winner getting the edge if both teams finish the season with similar records.



Arizona also has the opportunity to make franchise history. In their 102-year history, they have never started a season with eight consecutive wins.

What are their keys to victory against Green Bay?

Establish the run early on

Throughout the first quarter against the Texans, Arizona’s offense was anemic and looked dysfunctional. They had a net one yard after their first nine plays. Kyler Murray was sacked twice including once for a safety.

Of those nine plays, only once did they try to run the ball.

Arizona is third in the NFL in average time of possession (32:52). The best plan for tonight’s game will be to keep Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the sideline. Limit the time Rodgers can do any damage. Limit the time he has to get into any sort of rhythm.

The Cardinals have been one of the better teams running the ball this season. They rank fifth in yards per game (136.6) and 16th in yards per play (4.25).

Stop the run

With the news of losing J.J. Watt, stopping the run becomes a tall order. According to Pro Football Focus, Watt was the team’s best run stopper for those who had logged at least 100 snaps against the run. Earlier in the season, the Cardinals’ ability to stop opposing running backs was suspect. From Weeks 2 through 5, Arizona had allowed an average of 153.3 yards per game and 5.39 yards per carry.

With the Packers’ top two wide receivers out, Green Bay will undoubtedly turn to their run game behind the legs of Pro Bowler Aaron Jones. Jones is a two-time 1,000-yard rusher averaging 4.5 yards per carry this season. He has a great mix of ability to grind out yards and enough breakaway speed to hit the big run. The same can be said of his back-up, A.J. Dillon, who may see more time in the backfield than normal. With 26 receptions on 28 targets, Jones offers Rodgers a viable receiving option which may be called upon with Adams and Lazard shelved. If so, then Arizona would be wise to see Dillon as the same threat on the ground as Jones.

Limiting Green Bay’s ground effectiveness will put the Packers in more third-and-long situations. The Cardinals are No. 1 in third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert them only 28.75% of the time.

Offensive line needs a rebound performance

The offensive line’s performance against the lowly Texans was by far the unit’s poorest yet. To a team entering the game with only 10 sacks on the season and ranked in the bottom tier in pressure, the offensive line relinquished four sacks and Kyler Murray was battered all day.

According to Pro Football Reference, the Packers are tied for 10th in defensive pressures (69), 10th in quarterback knockdowns (25) and ninth in sacks (18).



This will be the third and hopefully final game the Cardinals will be without starting center, Rodney Hudson. His backup, Max Garcia, is nursing an Achilles injury and has not practiced all week. Garcia will be a game-time decision. Reserve lineman, Sean Harlow, who’s logged 52 total snaps this year will replace Garcia if he is unable to play.



The loss of Hudson has also resulted in the decline of play from second-year right guard Josh Jones. In the past three games, Jones has allowed two sacks, five hurries, and 10 pressures. Pro Football Focus gave him a lowly grade of 15.4 for Sunday’s performance.



The play of the offensive line will dictate the success or failure of Kyler Murray. More importantly, they need to keep their franchise quarterback healthy to maintain their hopes of making the playoffs.



This is an important game for both teams with future playoff-seeding implications.



A win for Green Bay would give them the home-field advantage in January, should these two teams meet in the playoffs.



A win for Arizona would continue to set them apart from the rest of the one-loss NFC contenders.

