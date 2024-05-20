Keyonte George named to All-Rookie Second Team

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After a breakout first season, Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

George becomes the fourth rookie in franchise history to be selected as an All-Second Team rookie honoree, which recognizes first-year NBA players’ standout seasons.

George (6-4, 185, Baylor) appeared in 75 games (44 starts), owning averages of 13.0 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.8 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per contest. He ranked first in free throw percentage (.848), second in assists per game (4.4), and fifth in scoring average (13.0) among qualified rookies last season. He was the only first-year player in the NBA last season to total over 950 points, while also handing out over 325 assists. The native of Lewisville, Texas was selected to participate in the 2024 Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

George also became the only rookie in Jazz franchise history to tally over 950 points, dish out at least 325 assists, while grabbing over 200 rebounds in a first professional season, with his 332 assists and 974 points ranking fourth all-time, 147 three-point field goals ranking second all-time, and 189 free throws made ranking sixth all-time for a Jazz rookie single-season.

The 20-year-old connected on an NBA rookie-tying record nine three-point field goals against Golden State on Feb. 15, where he also notched a career-best 33 points. George totaled 12 games with 20-plus points (fourth most in a Jazz rookie season), and three 30-plus point games (third most in a Jazz rookie season) in his first professional campaign.

He joins Derrick Favors (2010-11), Paul Millsap (2006-07), and Blue Edwards (1989-90) as the fourth Jazzman to make the All-Rookie Second Team.

The Jazz have had eight members of the NBA All-Rookie First Team. Walker Kessler made it last year, while Donovan Mitchell (2017-18), Trey Burke (2013-14), Deron Williams (2005-06), Andrei Kirilenko (2001-02), Karl Malone (1985-86), Thurl Bailey (1983-84) and Darrell Griffith (1980-81) were also honored.

