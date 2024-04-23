Keyonte George looking to get stronger this summer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Keyonte George was thrown right into the fire as a rookie. The 16th overall pick in the NBA Draft played 75 games for the Utah Jazz this past season, starting 44 of them. George admits he may have worn down by the end of the year.

“It was a pretty long season,” George said. “I like the baseline that I have for myself home, I like the way I competed day in and day out. So it’s just about sharpening things up that I know I’m good at. The main thing for me this summer is getting stronger, and everything else will follow.”

This was the first year George was a full time point guard. He played more off the ball in college at Baylor, but George still averaged 13.0 points. 2.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, and was named to the Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend.

But despite the Jazz losing 20 of its final 25 games, George learned so much, especially when he became a focal point of the offense at the end of the season.

“As far as my skill set and everything, you can always add moves,” George said. You can make your handle sharper. I just want to get a really level handle be consistent throughout the whole season.”

“Keytonte I thought I had a very good year,” said Jazz CEO Danny Ainge. “He had some ups and downs. I kind of like the fact that the most important person to stop on our entire team on many nights, the second half of the year was him. So, the best defender was guarding him. The team’s defensive schemes were to stop him, and so he had to face some of that he probably wouldn’t have faced if Lauri [Markkanen], Collin [Sexton] and JC were all healthy.”

On such a young team, George became a true leader despite being just 20 years old. But he learned from veterans around the league like Donovan Mitchell that he has to keep his emotions under control.

“The main thing that stuck with me as far as what Donovan told me is just body language,” said George, who was known to sulk a bit if things weren’t going his way. “Everybody is going to mess up. I’m going to mess up. They’re going to look and see how you are as far as your body language goes. If you’re at the end of the bench or with your head down, stuff like that, throw your hands or something like that, everybody will follow.”

It should be a busy off-season for the Jazz as far as making moves, but George likes the young core this team has with himself, Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh developing into solid players.

“I feel like what we have right now is phenomenal pieces,” George said. “The young core, even the older guys that we have, we’ve all got something that we can bring to the table. It’s just about team camaraderie and coming together.”

George will compete in the Utah Summer League July 8-10 at the Delta Center.

