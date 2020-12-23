Florida uses full-page ad to thank rival Florida State for helping Keyontae Johnson

The University of Florida extended gratitude to rival Florida State for the care and action taken by the community after Gators forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court earlier this month.

Florida took out a full-page ad for the gesture in the Wednesday edition of the Tallahassee Democrat, the home paper of the Seminoles.

The ad features a profile photo of Johnson’s back with his nameplate and No. 11. The ad reads:

"To Amanda Robinson, Vanessa Fuchs, Ryan Zornes, Erick Casto, Chuck Walsh, Dr. Marylin Cox, Dr. Devin Buston, Dr. Jason Oberste, Dr. Hector Mejia, Dr. William Thompson, Dr. Carlos Campo, Dr. Greg Hartiage, Mark O' Bryant and the Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare team, President Thrasher, Coach Leonard Hamilton and everyone else who stepped up in a moment of crisis and helped care for Keyontae Johnson:

“THANK YOU

"We have an overwhelming sense of gratitude for everyone from Florida State and the Tallahassee community for their quick and careful action. Our schools compete in so many ways, but the rivalry between our institutions is not a rivalry between our people. The ability to set all else aside for the welfare of one student in need of assistance was on full display on December 12th. We are grateful."

Johnson, 21, collapsed minutes into a Dec. 12 game at FSU. Trainers tended to him and he was stretchered off the court. At Tallahassee HealthCare hospital he was initially listed as in critical, but stable condition.

Story continues

Keyontae Johnson was cared for by a rival city after collapsing on the Florida State court. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File)

Johnson released from hospital after 10 days

The Johnson family has provided updates to his status, which has slowly improved over the past 11 days. A week after he collapsed, Johnson shared an emotional video on Twitter to share his thanks.

He was transferred to UF Health in Gainesville, where he remained until Tuesday when his family announced he was being released. They also asked for patience regarding his “illness,” saying doctors are working on official conclusions.

The family has not shared any information regarding the potential cause of Johnson’s collapse or a diagnosis. Zach Abolverdi of the Gainesville Sun reported on Tuesday night that Johnson was diagnosed with acute myocarditis. The heart condition that causes inflammation in the organ has been linked to COVID-19.

More from Yahoo Sports: