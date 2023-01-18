Keyontae Johnson alley-oop powers Kansas State past No. 2 Kansas, Jalen Wilson in OT thriller

Keyontae Johnson, left, and Jalen Wilson put on a show on Tuesday. (AP/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas State's Keyontae Johnson went toe-to-toe with Jalen Wilson on Tuesday. Then he sealed the deal with an emphatic alley-oop in the game's final seconds to secure an 83-82 overtime thriller over No. 2 Kansas.

The 13th-ranked Wildcats survived a career night from Wilson in the process to send the defending champion Jayhawks to just their second loss of the season. Both teams leave the game at 16-2 and 5-1 in Big 12 play.

Kansas State controlled the game early en route to a 44-39 first-half lead then rode a 9-2 second half-run to retake control, 66-61. The rivals then traded blows down the stretch before a pair of free throws from Wilson tied the game and 72-72, ultimately forcing overtime. But Johnson had the last word.

The game remained tight in the extra session before a Johnson alley-oop dunk from Markquis Nowell with 24 seconds remaining put Kansas State up for good and sent Bramlage Coliseum into a frenzy.

Keyontae Johnson GAME WINNING OOP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xulP2tHCAq — Overtime (@overtime) January 18, 2023

The Wildcats executed the game-winning play in a halfcourt set after inbouding the ball with 30.3 seconds left off a timeout. The Jayhawks didn't have an answer on the other end after calling timeout with 11.7 seconds remaining. Kansas State forced a Dajuan Harris Jr. turnover on the ensuing possession, prompting the Kansas State student section to flood the floor.

Johnson tallied 24 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in the win. Senior guard Desi Sills added 24 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals off the Kansas State bench. The Wildcats overcame a career effort from All-Big 12 Kansas forward Wilson, who tallied a career-high 38 points alongside 9 rebounds in the loss while hitting multiple big shots down the stretch.

Johnson thriving after life-threatening medical condition

The performance was the latest big effort for Johnson, who transferred this season from Florida after nearly two full seasons off from basketball. Johnson collapsed during a 2020 Florida game vs. Florida State. He was given emergency treatment on the floor and taken off the court on a stretcher. He was hospitalized with a reported heart condition and placed in a medically induced coma. He recovered, but wasn't expected to play basketball again prior to announcing last May that he was planning to transfer. Now the former SEC preseason player of the year is having a career resurgence following a life-threatening ordeal.

"It's been amazing, it's just a blessing from God," Johnson told ESPN after the game while surrounded by Wildcats fans. "He gave me the opportunity to have a second chance at life. I'm gonna take advantage of it every time I get out here on the court."

Johnson entered Tuesday averaging 18.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He tallied 28 points and 9 rebounds in a win over No. 6 Texas on Jan. 3. He posted 24 points and 9 rebounds in a win over No. 19 Baylor four days later. Now his Wildcats are tied atop the Big 12 standings with Kansas. They've announced themselves as legitimate Final Four contenders in the process.