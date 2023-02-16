Keyon Menifield’s career-high 27 points lift Washington past Oregon in overtime thriller

Washington men's basketball defeats Oregon by a final score of 72-71 in overtime on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in Seattle. The Huskies snapped a 4-game losing streak behind Keyon Menifield’s career-high 27 points. N'Faly Dante finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Ducks. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.