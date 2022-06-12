Keyjuan Brown, who had 2,000 rushing yards last season, talks Rutgers football offer

Keyjuan Brown is the latest running back to be offered by Rutgers football, the Georgia three-star adding another Big Ten offer to what is an already impressive recruitment.

So far, Brown has Power Five offers from Kansas State, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Purdue and Wake Forest. Also, future Big 12 program Cincinnati has offered Brown.

The class of 2023 running back from South Atlanta High School (Atlanta, GA) had staggering production last season with 38 rushing touchdowns. In 13 games last year, he had 2,757 rushing yards. He also had 101 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Oh, and he threw a touchdown pass for good measure. So there’s that.

The Hornets went 11-2 last season.

Brown was offered by Rutgers football last week and he said that they are now one of the programs recruiting him the hardest. He is taking an official visit to Purdue and hopes to get up to Rutgers at some point.

Check out what Keyjuan Brown had to say about his recruitment, his recent offer from Rutgers football and where he lining up to take an official visit.

Keyjuan Brown on getting offered by Rutgers football

“They got my information off Twitter then called and offered me. Ever since then we have been building a relationship between each other.”

Keyjuan Brown on if he will take an official visit to Rutgers football

“Yes, sometime during the season.

“I don’t have one set up yet but I want to get one up there during the season.”

Keyjuan Brown on the schools that are after him the hardest

“Rutgers, Purdue, South Florida [and] Wake Forest.”

Keyjuan Brown on why he will take official visits to Purdue and Rutgers

“The Big Ten schools are showing more interest in me.”

