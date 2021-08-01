Key Vikings storylines from this week

With training camp in full swing, the Vikings have already made plenty of storylines for fans to keep up with.

Keeping track of every single thing can be hard, so Vikings Wire compiled a list of the biggest recent headlines, and some that people may have missed.

Catch up with a few of the key storylines:

Report: Kellen Mond tests positive for COVID-19

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond escapes from assistants while performing a drill during NFL training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Mond tested positive for COVID-19, leading to a total of three quarterbacks having to go through protocols. Jake Browning, who is vaccinated, was the only available quarterback on the roster Friday.

Minnesota is trying out two quarterbacks

St. John's quarterback Jackson Erdmann throws a pass against St. Thomas' during the first half Saturday, Oct. 13, in Collegeville. Syndication: SaintCloud

St Johns V St Thomas Fb 13

The Vikings will work out Case Cookus and Jackson Erdmann this week amid the ongoing quarterback situation. The three quarterbacks in COVID-19 protocols are expected to be sidelined all this week, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. So it makes sense that the team would bring other people in.

WR Bisi Johnson tears his ACL

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Bisi Johnson in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo) ORG XMIT: CAKK

Minnesota received a blow to its wide receiver depth when Bisi Johnson suffered an ACL tear in practice. Now, the team will have to hope that Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson and Dede Westbrook stay healthy.

Former Vikings QB Sean Mannion is signing with the Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Story continues

Sean Mannion, the Vikings' backup quarterback for the past two seasons, has officially moved on. Mannion is signing with Seattle, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former Vikings LB Todd Davis signs with Giants

https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1421503671620177923?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1421503671620177923%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bigblueview.com%2F2021%2F7%2F31%2F22603505%2F2021-ny-giants-sign-lb-todd-davis-news The Vikings had a plethora of depth problems at linebacker in 2020. The team signed Davis, who ended up with a pretty big role on the defense last year. Now, Davis has moved on, signing with the Giants in free agency.

1

1