Key Vanderbilt RB leaves program ahead of Georgia game

Vanderbilt Commodores running back Rocko Griffin has left Vanderbilt’s football program. Griffin ran for 517 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns last season.

The junior running back has received just nine carries in 2022. The Commodores will miss Griffin for their game at Georgia in Week 7.

Georgia dominated Vanderbilt in a 62-0 victory last year. The Commodores will be motivated to play better this time around, but they will have to do it without Rocko Griffin.

Vanderbilt (3-3) is off to a much better start to the 2022 college football season. The Commodores have accumulated 1,005 rushing yards this season, which is part of the reason why they are performing better in 2022.

Rocko Griffin has the fourth-most carries of any player on Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt starting running back Ray Davis is coming off a 100-yard performance in last week’s loss to Ole Miss.

Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea has provided an update to the roster. pic.twitter.com/H4wz8TOJ9d — Vanderbilt Notes (@VandyNotes) October 10, 2022

List

Robert Griffin III ranks his top CFP contenders

List

College football Week 7: Score predictions for weekend's biggest games

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire