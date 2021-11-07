‘Saturday Night Live’ roasts Aaron Rodgers in cold open after Pat McAfee interview
See the skit starring Pete Davidson.
See the skit starring Pete Davidson.
"Saturday Night Live" cast member James Austin Johnson debuts his Donald Trump impersonation, receives strong praise on social media.
Pete Davidson portrayed Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a sketch on "Saturday Night Live." On Friday, Rodgers said during an interview that the "woke mob" was after him over his COVID-19 vaccination claims.
Education news from around the region
How can Jordan Love and the Packers beat the Chiefs on Sunday? Here are five keys.
What comes after the endgame for Hollywood's biggest franchise?
With this week's election results in New Jersey and Virginia suggesting that voters are souring on Democrats, President Joe Biden badly needed a jolt of good news. The U.S. House of Representatives, controlled by his Democrats, passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to repair the nation's airports, roads and bridges -- three months after the Senate -- sending the bill to Biden's desk for signature into law. On top of that, a sweeping $1.75 trillion social-spending and climate bill that is a centerpiece of Biden's presidential campaign, passed a procedural hurdle in the House, though it remains unclear when it will get a final vote.
Once all the reports are tabulated, October 2021 could place as the second-highest for tornadoes during the month, just behind 2018 (123). The high sum includes five individual outbreaks, with tornadoes observed on 14 days of the month.
The Reds are scaling down their payroll for next season. They put Wade Miley on waivers where he was claimed by the Cubs.
Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart both got their chances against the Sun Devils but struggled to generate momentum in USC's 31-16 loss to Arizona State.
Aaron Rodgers had his chance to explain his decision not to be vaccinated, but he also fell into the trappings of modern politics.
From pocket-size luxuries to thoughtful tokens, here are 72 gifts for women to give all year round, no matter the occasion.
Many of your favorite retailers have their own mobile apps that can make your shopping experience easier and more convenient. Not only that, but they often grant you access to discounts and other ways...
Blake Bortles is officially in place to be Jordan Love‘s backup on Sunday in Kansas City. The Packers announced today that Bortles has been elevated from their practice squad to their active roster. With starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert both on the COVID-19 list, Love will start and Bortles will [more]
Moritz Seider scored his first NHL goal and Lucas Raymond had three assists as the Detroit Red Wings snapped their skid with a 4-3 OT win in Buffalo.
The Carolina Panthers could have both their star running back and starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.
Barcelona threw away a three-goal half-time lead on the day Xavi Hernandez was appointed coach as Celta Vigo scored in the 96th minute to complete a stunning comeback in La Liga on Saturday.
The Arizona Cardinals lost the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC with their loss to the Packers, but it's still well within their reach to reclaim.
Not many gave Missouri a chance to compete with No. 1 Georgia on Saturday due to the dominance shown by the nation's top team combined with the turbulent Tigers' season.
After two night games the past two trips to Happy Valley, a little bit of a reprieve for Michigan football.
The airline has 119 A321neo narrowbody planes, used for domestic and regional international flights, on order that have yet to be delivered, according to Airbus' order book. It did not provide details of the new delivery dates in a statement issued on Friday. Vietnam and Malaysia last month allowed domestic flights to resume.