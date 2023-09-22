Key tight end target Ethan Barbour spurns Auburn for SEC rival

You can’t win them all.

Hugh Freeze has kicked Auburn’s recruiting back into gear since he arrived on the Plains but they missed out on a key target in the 2025 recruiting cycle Friday when Ethan Barbour committed to Georgia over Auburn, Alabama, Ohio State and South Carolina.

Barbour took several trips to Auburn after the Tigers extended him an offer back in January. He was actually in town for Auburn’s game against Samford but they were unable to keep him away from the in-state Bulldogs.

He is the No. 179 overall player and No. 4 tight end in the 247Sports composite ranking.

While missout out on Barbour stings, Auburn has already built an impressive 2025 recruiting class, commitments from edge Jakaleb Faulk, defensive lineman Malik Autry and offensive lineman Spencer Dowland give them the No. 9 class in the country.

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Ethan Barbour (2025) has Committed to Georgia! The 6’3 230 TE from Alpharetta, GA chose the Bulldogs over Auburn & South Carolina “I want to be the best Tight End in the nation and Georgia can help me do that.”https://t.co/9Au6CrYiYQ pic.twitter.com/aG99WT9J9X — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 22, 2023

