Key takeways from Rockford football Week 9: No excuses for Auburn, Hubs' freshman stars

Harlem was an unusual NIC-10 fifth-place football team last year. For one thing, the Huskies were 6-3 in an especially balanced league, not the usual 5-4. For another, they wound up being the last NIC-10 team standing, reaching the third round for the first time in school history. Auburn (5-4) is not like that, but the Knights aren’t like the last three 5-4 teams from the league that all fell behind by 40 points and got beat by a running clock in the first round.

Auburn trailed Hononegah (9-0) by only one point until the last nine seconds of the first half in Friday’s 40-12 loss. Take away a 20-yard TD pass to Greyson Motter on fourth-and-7 and a 46-yard pass to Joe Melcher on second-and-13 in the final minute of the first half and it could have been a two-score game. Auburn also killed itself with 13 penalties for 102 yards vs. three for 20 yards by Hononegah and three attempted punts that netted a total of minus-1 yard in field position. Yet maybe the most encouraging thing is that Auburn players weren’t accepting moral victories.

“There were many times we could have stopped them, but could’ve is not the word,” Auburn linebacker/tight end Jasper Jenkins said. “We’ve got to do it. Could’ve is a thing we say when we didn’t do something. We have to execute. Mental mistakes killed us.”

Another running threat

Cole Warren led Hononegah in touchdown runs with nine as a junior. His 452 yards were second on the team on the ground, only 110 behind the team leader. When he barely ran the first nine weeks this season, coach Brian Zimmerman said it is because his senior QB has not needed to run. Now, with the playoffs looming, the NIC-10’s leading passer is on the run again. After running only 20 times for 77 yards in the first seven weeks, Warren has upped his output to 10 carries for 111 yards the last two games, including a 13-yard TD on third-and-5 Friday to push Hononegah’s lead to three touchdowns in a 40-12 win over Auburn.

“That helps because teams need to watch for that too,” Warren said. “I didn’t need to run it that much this year. This game I had to. They did a great job of stopping the pass and containing the inside run, so I ran. I just do what my team needs me to do.”

Ahead of his time

Dylan Manning was not supposed to be a star for Rochelle this year. He wasn’t even supposed to be on varsity. But he moved up when Erich Metzger got hurt early in the year and he is now one of the top five rushers among area large schools.

As a freshman.

“We just needed a little spark,” Rochelle coach Kyle Kissack said of moving Manning up to varsity in the third week of the season. “His role has grown each and every week. He has answered the bell every round.”

That doesn’t mean just running for 609 yards in his seven weeks on varsity. It also means helping teammates Grant Gensler, who went over 1,000 yards in Friday’s 30-20 win at Richmond-Burton that clinched Rochelle’s first conference title in 19 years, and Roman Villoalobos, who now has more than 500 yards, running as well.

“He has answered the bell not just running the ball, but blocking for us,” Kissack said. “Being an offensive lineman at Rochelle is a big deal. If you are a running back, you have to block as well. He has accepted that.”

Lutheran, Oregon seal bid; Stockton can't get to 5

The three main bubble teams in the area had wild Week 9 showdowns, with the Big Northern Conference squads from Lutheran and Oregon notching their fifth wins, while the NUIC's Stockton squad couldn't get it.

Lutheran won its last two games to get to 5-4, including a 20-12 win over Genoa-Kingston this past Friday. Oregon won three of its last four to get five wins, topped off by a 48-13 rout of Rockford Christian in Week 9. Stockton, on the other hand, couldn't quite finish the deal, winning two in a row to get to a big Week 9 matchup, but then falling 27-24 to Galena.

