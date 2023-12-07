Key takeaways from Venables' Alamo Bowl press conference

Dec. 7—Just under three weeks before their teams are set to face off, the two Alamo Bowl head coaches were in San Antonio for a joint press conference.

A lot has changed about head coach Brent Venables' program since the last time he held a press conference. On Thursday, he was asked about some of the Sooners' rumored player movements.

The Sooners face the Wildcats in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 at 8:15 p.m.

Here's a few key takeaways from the Alamo Bowl head coaches' press conference:

1. Venables not commenting about Stutsman, Gabriel's availability — On Wednesday night it was first reported by Sooner Scoop that Danny Stutsman plans to enter the NFL Draft early.

Stutsman has not made a public comment about his future plans. When asked about the reports that Stutsman is headed to the NFL, Venables said he didn't want to comment until Stutsman had announced his decision.

"Everything has its time," Venables said. "Whenever Danny is prepared to let everybody know whathis future is going to look like, out of respect for him, I'll reserve comment for that moment in time."

Stutsman was an All-Big 12 First Team selection after leading the Sooners in tackles this season. If Stutsman does declare for the draft, it becomes much more likely that he's already played his final game as a Sooner.

Starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel is expected to enter the transfer portal. Still, Venables said Gabriel's status on Dec. 28 is "not finalized yet."

"We wouldn't have put ourselves in this position and had the kind of success we did, certainly the turnaround we did from year one to year two, without Dillon, his leadership, his commitment," Venables said on Thursday.

Still, it's rare for a player to continue to play for a team after they've announced their intentions to transfer, especially when the team isn't competing for a championship. It seems likely that the Alamo Bowl will be the first opportunity for freshman Jackson Arnold to get his debut start.

2. Gabriel's departure: Venables was asked whether Gabriel's decision was planned before the season as a way to pass the torch to Arnold.

"The only thing I would say, it didn't have anything to do with Jackson," he said. "I think Dillon had every intention to go to the NFL. In his mind, this was going to be his last season."

Venables added that Gabriel "knows he was more than welcome" to stay at the school and continue to compete.

3. Venables not dwelling on bowl season opt-outs: Last season, Venables spoke out about the recent trend of players opting to skip playing in bowl games.

"I'm not a big fan of it for a lot of reasons," Venables said in November 2022. "First and foremost, it's being committed to something and finishing what you started. At some point in time, that's gotta mean something. Relationships, being thankful for your opportunity."

Venables took a much softer stance on the topic during the Alamo Bowl press conference. Instead of focusing on the loyalty aspect of players leaving, he emphasized the opportunity it creates for the younger players on the team.

The team has not yet released a list of players that will not be participating in the bowl game.

"This is college football. You can't keep guys forever," he said on Thursday. "Sometimes people on the outside look at change as a bad thing. I look at it just as opportunity. I think we've talked about since the Big 12 Media Day back in August, we've promoted the competitive depth that we have, that we've improved from where we were again a year ago at this time."

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com