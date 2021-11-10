Key Takeaways from Tom Izzo’s press conference following Michigan State basketball loss to No. 3 Kansas

It was known going into the season that Tom Izzo’s new squad for Michigan State basketball will need some time. The Spartans have refreshed their roster with a lot of youth and a key transfer and it was evident on Tuesday night that this team will need some time, but there were still some signs of life in the loss to Kansas and things to build on.

Below, you can find some key takeaways from Tom Izzo’s post-loss press conference.

Izzo and his staff taking accountability for turnovers, free throw issues

Izzo says turnovers and FT shooting an issue. On the problems at the line, "Me and my staff should take a lot of abuse for that." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 10, 2021

Izzo on Bingham, Walker, Christie and Marble

Izzo says Bingham "falls in love with the 3-point shot." Points to him going 5 of 7 inside the arc and 0 for 3 behind it. Felt Walker struggled, Christie had issues shooting and thought Marble was a bright spot. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 10, 2021

Izzo: "Max (Christie) had some good looks, he just missed some shots." — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) November 10, 2021

Izzo happy with AJ Hoggard's development, thinks Walker needs to shoot more

Izzo on Hoggard: "I was really happy with AJ. He pushed the ball on the break, he defended pretty well. I think he took a big step forward. Tyson has been playing awfully well – it wasn't that he played poorly poorly." Felt Walker needs to shoot more. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 10, 2021

Izzo calls his technical foul a turning point in the game

Izzo said his technical foul "was probably a turning point, but I thought it was identical to a play earlier." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 10, 2021

Izzo staying positive

Izzo: "I'm not totally disappointed. I thought there were some positive things we can build on. I was a little surprised of the free throw shooting." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 10, 2021

