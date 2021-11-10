Key Takeaways from Tom Izzo’s press conference following Michigan State basketball loss to No. 3 Kansas

It was known going into the season that Tom Izzo’s new squad for Michigan State basketball will need some time. The Spartans have refreshed their roster with a lot of youth and a key transfer and it was evident on Tuesday night that this team will need some time, but there were still some signs of life in the loss to Kansas and things to build on.

Below, you can find some key takeaways from Tom Izzo’s post-loss press conference.

Izzo and his staff taking accountability for turnovers, free throw issues

Izzo on Bingham, Walker, Christie and Marble

Izzo happy with AJ Hoggard's development, thinks Walker needs to shoot more

Izzo calls his technical foul a turning point in the game

Izzo staying positive

