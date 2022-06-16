Key takeaways as Rockets trade Christian Wood to Dallas for first-round draft package

In a trade primarily about the incoming draft asset, the Rockets are reportedly moving Christian Wood to Dallas for the No. 26 pick in the 2022 first round. With only one season left on his contract, Houston was widely expected to consider Wood trades during the 2022 offseason, as opposed to taking the risk of losing him for no compensation in 2023.

The deal will not be finalized until after the draft next Thursday, so as it stands now, Dallas will be picking for Houston at that spot.

Though Wood lead Houston in points and rebounds in 2021-22, his age (soon to be 27 years old) and contractual status aren’t in alignment with a young core consisting of Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., and Alperen Sengun. All are on their rookie contracts and are 22 years old or younger.

Trading Wood to the Mavericks, where he will be paired with perennial MVP candidate Luka Doncic, presumably opens up the starting center spot for Sengun — who will be entering his second NBA season.

In two seasons with the Rockets, Wood averaged 19.1 points (50.7% FG, 38.4% on 3-pointers) and 9.9 rebounds in 31.4 minutes, though his defense was often called into question due to his slender frame.

Sources: The Mavericks are sending Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and the No. 26 pick to the Rockets for Christian Wood. https://t.co/fbxxAL7OGu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2022

To make the salary math work, since the Mavericks are over the NBA’s salary cap, the Rockets are reportedly taking in Marquise Chriss, Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, and Trey Burke for salary matching purposes. Per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, the Rockets have not determined who (if any) from that group of role players will be kept. They don’t have to make an immediate decision, since the NBA allows expanded rosters of up to 20 players in the offseason.

All four newly acquired players have contracts expiring after the 2022-23 campaign at the latest (Burke has a player option this offseason), so the trade does not materially impact Houston’s salary cap situation. The Rockets were positioned to be above the salary cap in the 2022 offseason before the trade and with flexibility to create significant cap room in 2023, and that remains the case after this transaction.

The primary incoming asset for the Rockets is the fdraft pick at No. 26 overall from Dallas, which could be used to add another talented prospect — or it might help Houston to trade up a few spots from No. 17 in the first round, where they currently own Brooklyn’s pick.

Here’s a look at immediate reaction and takeaways.

Unless something else crazy happens, Alperen Sengun is now the Houston #Rockets starting center. — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) June 16, 2022

Have heard from multiple league sources for several weeks that a Christian Wood trade was imminent this offseason. "It was the worst kept secret," one source told me.#Rockets — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) June 16, 2022

Christian Wood, who took the long way to an 8-figure NBA contract, will now join a playoff team with one of the best players in the league in Luka Doncic. https://t.co/ziDKbCVGVv — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) June 16, 2022

Heard there are a lot of agents of players expected to be highly-drafted next week who weren’t thrilled about the possibility of their guy playing with Christian Wood. Silas was a Saint and good soldier. This was a needed move for #Rockets and a good decision. — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) June 16, 2022

Rockets were looking to move Christian Wood to clear playing time for Alperen Sengun and likely the No. 3 overall pick, whether that’s Paolo Banchero or Chet Holmgren. They pounced on chance to acquire a first-round pick (and no long-term salary) in the process. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 16, 2022

Dallas is a good situation for Christian Wood. Really good, veteran team that has been together for awhile. Very similar to the Rockets team he signed with, and he was excellent before that team was torn down — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) June 16, 2022

The trade cannot be completed until after the draft so barring another deal such as combining picks to move up, when the Mavericks pick at 26, they will be selecting for the Rockets. https://t.co/22I4i7rYIv — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) June 16, 2022

I would suspect the goal is now to use No. 26 with No. 17 in an effort to move up a few spots. I don't think they're looking for a late 1st in a vacuum — that's part of why Wood/Gordon weren't dealt in February. https://t.co/4Ai4KGrN83 — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) June 16, 2022

Houston now has 3, 17 and 26 https://t.co/FAgPUEB8nR — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 16, 2022

All 4 of those players have expiring contracts and all at $3.5 million or less. #Rockets https://t.co/UW4jXVGjD6 — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) June 16, 2022

The Rockets get the 26th pick and don’t add salary past next season. That’s a win https://t.co/StzL9UbkDq — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) June 16, 2022

The "NBA's best teammate" is heading to Houston. 📚 @tim_cato explained why teammates love Boban Marjanovic so much.https://t.co/gv8QyaN3Jg pic.twitter.com/pvvRWLpa3J — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) June 16, 2022

Armed with now picks No.3, No.17 and No.26 heading into next week’s draft, Houston’s flexibility — a factor in making this move — has strengthened. https://t.co/qgtpYuSua9 — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) June 16, 2022

Package 26 and 17 for another lotto and let’s get to business. — StanfordKP (@stanfordkp) June 16, 2022

Burke has a player option and will need to opt-in to his contract. Rosters expand to 20 in the offseason allowing Houston to take back 4 players and send out only 1. Deal will be finalized on the night of the draft. https://t.co/0eJA9L0LdO — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 16, 2022

One thing is very clear after this Christian Wood trade. The #Rockets are all the way in on Alperen Sengun. — Matthew Cardenas (@Matt__Card) June 16, 2022

I would not expect any of the players acquired in today’s trade to be with the Rockets on opening night except for possibly Boban becomes everyone loves the guy — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) June 16, 2022

This man is now free to play 35 minutes a game. We won. https://t.co/nbrlJycQJl — David (@2017WSCHAMPIONS) June 16, 2022

Christian Wood came to the Rockets expecting to play with James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Everything went to crap shortly after even though Harden and Wood showed real potential as a duo. It’s been nothing but losing the last two seasons. He’s going to thrive with Luka. — Matthew Cardenas (@Matt__Card) June 16, 2022

Houston getting a first out of Wood still is a win — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) June 16, 2022

