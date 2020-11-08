Key Takeaways: OSU Beavers stumble out of the gate in loss to WSU Cougars

OSU Beavers stumble out of the gate in loss to WSU Cougars originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Well, that wasn't exactly how the Oregon State Beavers wanted to start the 2020 campaign.

Coach Smith and the Beavers started the season by welcoming Washington State and new head coach Nick Rolovich to Corvallis.

Coach Rolovich and the Cougars certainly weren't friendly guests in the Beavers' house. Led by freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura, the Cougs dismantled the OSU defense.

The Beavers couldn't get stops, and until late in the game, they couldn't move the ball, either. When they did start to get the ball rolling, it was too little, too late.

In the end, the Beavers dropped their season opener, 38-28.

Here are three things to take away from the loss:

1) Jermar Jefferson is still the star of the offense:

Jermar Jefferson is a workhorse. The star back showed once again why he is one of the best running backs not only in the Pac-12 but in the entire country.

He ended the night with 120 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He also added five receptions for 50 yards.

The offense was at its best when the ball was in Jefferson's hands. It would be in the Beavers' best interest to find more and more ways to get their best playmaker the ball.

2) The D-Line may struggle all season.

The defensive line did not show up on Saturday. Washington State was without Max Borghi, their best running back, but were still able to pile on the yards.

The Cougars rushed for 229 yards, led by Deon McIntosh with 147. But it wasn't just the run defense, it was the passing defense on the line that hurt OSU.

The Beavers struggled to penetrate the WSU offensive line, and the result was quarterback Jayden de Laura having a clean pocket to throw all night.

The Beavers were able to tally just one sack. It may have been the only time they actually got pressure on the de Laura.

To make matters worse, WSU may have been the "easiest" offensive line the Beavers will face this season. Keep in mind they still have Washington, Oregon, and Stanford on the schedule.

It could be a long season for the guys up front.

3) The second half showed us promise:

It wasn't all bad for the Beavers. They struggled to move the ball to start the game but showed a little bit of life to end the first half.

When the second half started, they came out falt, starting the third quarter with a three and out. However, from there the rust started the shake off the and Beavers found a groove.

They scored 21 of the 28 points in the second half, and quarterback Tristan Gebbia looked like he belonged behind center. Sure, Gebbia's number may have been a little inflated as OSU was playing from behind but he did finish with 329 yards through the air.

He also shared the wealth, hitting eight different receivers. The pieces are there for the Oregon State offense, it's just a matter of getting the puzzle to fit together as it should.

Next up: The Beavers hit the road for the first time and head up north for a showdown with the Washington Huskies. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM.