Key takeaways from minicamp as Buccaneers prepare for training camp, upcoming season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With the conclusion of minicamp, the 2024 National Football League season is nearly underway for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As the team takes a break before training camp, WFLA’s Bucs’ Insiders are sharing their insights on what they saw from the team during minicamp and what changes, expectations, and standout players, and fans should look for this upcoming season.

Adjusting to Liam Coen’s offensive

After Baker Mayfield revived his career with Bucs’ former offensive coordinator Dave Canales calling the plays, the team’s new franchise quarterback is learning to adjust to a new offense with Liam Coen, the former assistant coach for the University of Kentucky.

While Coen and Mayfield are familiar with each other’s style of play as Coen spent the 2022 season as the offensive coordinator for the Rams, where Mayfield made four starts, the whole offensive needs to adjust to prove successful in the NFC South.

Since minicamp was the first chance for Bucs’ Insiders to see the team gel with the new OC, WFLA’s Aileen Hnatiuk said her biggest takeaway is Tampa Bay is on the right track.

“My biggest take from minicamp is this Bucs team is on the right track. Todd Bowles is piecing this puzzle together. Every time we went to practice, it felt like the team got a little better each day. Which is all you can ask for during the offseason,” she said. “Training camp will be full of position battles and players trying to prove themselves. Happy it’s not the quarterback this year. Baker is ready to go.”

As she mentioned, Mayfield is no longer having to prove himself as the starting quarterback and Bucs’ Insider Dan Lucas agreed that the offense is latching on to the new game plans despite Coen’s offensive being more mentally demanding.

“It puts a lot on you. Mentally, in the front, it presents so many different issues for the defense when it comes to their rules. Obviously, a lot of shifts, a lot of motions, things like that, and it makes them think and have to react,” Mayfield said during minicamp.

New defensive players quickly gelling

With the Bucs only drafted two defensive rookies in the 2024 NFL Draft — EDGE Chris Braswell and safety Tykee Smith — it appears that the second-year players, such as former first-round pick, Calijah Kancey, will play a bigger role this upcoming season.

Additionally, the team picked up several defensive players in free agency, including former Houston Texans’ cornerback Tavierre Thomas, former Jets’ cornerback Bryce Hall, and safety Jordan Whitehead, who previously played for Tampa Bay.

With Calijah Kancey suffering injuries at the start of his rookie season last year, the defensive end is poised to have a standout season this year and knows what it takes to have a successful season after reaching the playoffs last year.

Bucs’ Insider Dan Lucas also noted that the team’s new defensive players quickly gelled, finding their way into head coach Todd Bowles’ dominant defense.

Season expectations in the NFC South

Despite the Buccaneers having an exceptional postseason stretch with a new franchise quarterback at the helm, the team is faced with higher expectations for the upcoming season.

In Mayfield’s first year, he led the team past the Wild Card matchup and onto the Divisional Round, where they ultimately fell to the Detroit Lions; however, with the NFC South picking up bigger names in the offseason, the team has seemingly been put on the back burner once again.

With the Atlanta Falcons signing veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in the offseason and making the surprise draft pick with quarterback and Tampa native Michael Penix Jr., some could argue they’re the team to watch in the division. Still, the Bucs remain adamant that they’re the ones to watch out for.

Last season, the Bucs clinched the NFC South for the third consecutive year and reached the playoffs for the fourth straight season, meaning the team is expected to reach those heights, if not more, in 2024.

Training camp 2024

Following the conclusion of minicamp, the NFL announced Tuesday that rookies can report to training camp on July 22, with veterans reporting for camp on the 23rd.

Ahead of training camp, the Bucs’ rookies are already setting the tone that they’re determined to go far this season, as several of them said they’d be staying in the heat during their off time to build endurance for the season ahead.

The Bucs’ preseason officially kicks off on Aug. 10. Fans can watch the games exclusively on Your Official Bucs Station, WFLA News Channel 8.

Preseason Schedule

Sat., Aug. 10: at Cincinnati Bengals @ 7 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 17: at Jacksonville Jaguars @ 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 23: vs. Miami Dolphins @ 7:30 p.m.

