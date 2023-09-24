Key takeaways and highlights from first half of Ravens Week 3 matchup vs. Colts
Baltimore was favored at hoome and the Ravens outgained the Colts, 148-138 in first half, but trail 10-7 after a mistake filled first half.
Star quarterback Lamar Jackson was 7-of-7 passing, for 89 yards, while also logging 5 rushes for 31 yards, and electric touchdown.
With rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson out with a concussion, backup Gardner Minshew went 14-for-20 passing, for 103 yards and a touchdown to Zack Moss.
Ravens talented safety Kyle Hamilton became the first defensive back since Jamal Adams in 2019 to have three sacks in a game, per ESPN Stats & Info.
With the second half set to get underway, here are takeaways and highlights from the first half.
Kyle Hamilton opens the game with a sack
SACK @kyledhamilton_!!!!
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 24, 2023
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 24, 2023
Lamar Jackson dazzles for rushing TD
Jackson led the Ravens on an 80 yard, 12 play drive to take 7-0 lead at 6:35 mark of first quarter.
.@Lj_era8 runs it in, TOUCHDOWN❗️❗️
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 24, 2023
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 24, 2023
Jackson was 5-of-5 for 45 yards on drive and ran 4 times for 26 yards and a dazzling touchdown run.
Jeremiah Moon logs his first NFL tackle
Kyle Hamilton 2nd first half sack
Mike MacDonald switiching things up
Kyle Hamilton again sacks Minshew on third down to force punt. Interesting alignment for Mike Macdonald's defense. Had edge rushers Clowney and Ojabo on same side. Had Roquan Smith lined up on other edge and Hamilton to left of him.
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 24, 2023
Kenyan Drake fumbles
Signed to the practice squad earlier in the week, Drake fumbled after a nice 24-yard gain.
Injury woes continue
With seven players ruled out on Sunday, another starter went down after linebacker David Ojabo exited the matchup against the Colts with an ankle injury.
Patrick Mekari
Patrick Mekari was beat off the edge on third down by Ebukam. He strip sacked Lamar Jackson, but Jackson fell on fumble. Ravens punting from own end zone.
Jordan Stout does really nice job flipping field position.
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 24, 2023
Gardner Minshew
Minshew has kept the Colts in this matchup with his efficient play at quarterback, shaking off two early sacks.
Minshew led the Colts on a 9 play, 73 yard drive, that ended with a 17 yard touchdown to Zack Moss.
Lamar Jackson huge fumble
The Ravens star quarterback has been careless with the football early on, and his fumble gave the Colts the football at Baltimore’s 19 yard line.
It was Jackson’s fourth fumble of the season and second lost fumble.
Coaching gamesmanship
Shane Steichen just ran offense on for fourth down to replace the field goal unit, thinking Ravens would panic.
Harbaugh's a special teams guy.
Ravens are allowed to sub if offense subs first. Took their time. Play clock ran out for Colts.
Chess vs. checkers.
— Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 24, 2023
Kyle Hamilton's 3rd sack
THREE SACKS FOR @kyledhamilton_ GO CRAZY!
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 24, 2023
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 24, 2023