Key takeaways and highlights from first half of Ravens Week 3 matchup vs. Colts

Baltimore was favored at hoome and the Ravens outgained the Colts, 148-138 in first half, but trail 10-7 after a mistake filled first half.

Star quarterback Lamar Jackson was 7-of-7 passing, for 89 yards, while also logging 5 rushes for 31 yards, and electric touchdown.

With rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson out with a concussion, backup Gardner Minshew went 14-for-20 passing, for 103 yards and a touchdown to Zack Moss.

Ravens talented safety Kyle Hamilton became the first defensive back since Jamal Adams in 2019 to have three sacks in a game, per ESPN Stats & Info.

With the second half set to get underway, here are takeaways and highlights from the first half.

Kyle Hamilton opens the game with a sack

Lamar Jackson dazzles for rushing TD

Jackson led the Ravens on an 80 yard, 12 play drive to take 7-0 lead at 6:35 mark of first quarter.

Jackson was 5-of-5 for 45 yards on drive and ran 4 times for 26 yards and a dazzling touchdown run.

Jeremiah Moon logs his first NFL tackle

Kyle Hamilton 2nd first half sack

Mike MacDonald switiching things up

Kyle Hamilton again sacks Minshew on third down to force punt. Interesting alignment for Mike Macdonald's defense. Had edge rushers Clowney and Ojabo on same side. Had Roquan Smith lined up on other edge and Hamilton to left of him. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 24, 2023

Kenyan Drake fumbles

Signed to the practice squad earlier in the week, Drake fumbled after a nice 24-yard gain.

Injury woes continue

With seven players ruled out on Sunday, another starter went down after linebacker David Ojabo exited the matchup against the Colts with an ankle injury.

Patrick Mekari was beat off the edge on third down by Ebukam. He strip sacked Lamar Jackson, but Jackson fell on fumble. Ravens punting from own end zone.

Jordan Stout does really nice job flipping field position. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 24, 2023

Gardner Minshew

Minshew has kept the Colts in this matchup with his efficient play at quarterback, shaking off two early sacks.

Minshew led the Colts on a 9 play, 73 yard drive, that ended with a 17 yard touchdown to Zack Moss.

Lamar Jackson huge fumble

The Ravens star quarterback has been careless with the football early on, and his fumble gave the Colts the football at Baltimore’s 19 yard line.

It was Jackson’s fourth fumble of the season and second lost fumble.

Coaching gamesmanship

Shane Steichen just ran offense on for fourth down to replace the field goal unit, thinking Ravens would panic. Harbaugh's a special teams guy. Ravens are allowed to sub if offense subs first. Took their time. Play clock ran out for Colts. Chess vs. checkers. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 24, 2023

Kyle Hamilton's 3rd sack

