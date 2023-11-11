Key takeaways from Florida’s loss vs Virginia Cavaliers Friday night

Todd Golden and the Florida men’s basketball team had a chance for something special in Charlotte, North Carolina, but instead fumbled away a chance to knock off the first of four ACC teams the Gators will play in the pre-conference season.

The Gators, still without their starting point guard sitting out three games per the NCAA, committed its 16th turnover of the game and lost, 73-70, to the Virginia Cavaliers. It was also UVA head coach Tony Bennett’s first win against Florida after losing twice in the NCAA Tournament.

What started off strong for the Orange and Blue ended like a wet blanket as the good guys floundered in the final minute. Florida is now 1-1 for the young season while Virginia is 2-0.

Take a look below at what the loss means for the Gators early on in the 2023-24 schedule.

What it means

It’s way too early to be looking at NET Rankings and the like, but this was a great opportunity for the Gators to announce their presence with authority.

Instead, it was another close neutral site loss that won’t hurt Florida that much but certainly could have helped them.

Player of the game: Virginia

Freshman Blake Buchanan gave Florida fits by making up for the lack of size for the Cavaliers by making 16 trips to the free throw line. He made 10 of them and finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.

Player of the game: Florida

The 7-footer Micah Handlogten played a great game, finishing with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Unfortunately, the Marshall transfer fouled out with 2:44 to play and it showed up in the paint.

Inside the numbers

In the end, it was all about the turnovers. Not only did Florida commit 16, but it only forced six Virginia turnovers. Clayton will eventually be the shooting guard on this team, but he struggled at the point. But he was hardly the only reason Florida lost.

Next up

Florida continues on its run of three games in eight days with a home game against Florida A&M on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET and a battle with Florida State at home Friday also at 7 p.m. ET as part of a men’s-women’s doubleheader. FAMU is off to a rough start with a brutal schedule, losing to Creighton and Nebraska by a combined 186-108.

