Key takeaways from Florida basketball’s road loss at Vanderbilt

Florida’s defense continued to be a major issue and added missed free throws to the equation as the Gators allowed 88 points to Vanderbilt for the second time this season and were swept out of Memorial Gym, 88-72.

The Gators dropped below .500, something that we all saw coming once UF lost its best player. Florida is now 14-15 and 7-9 in the SEC.

That win over Tennessee seems like two years ago. UF has now lost six of its last seven games and all three since Colin Castleton was pronounced DFY (Done For the Year).

To be fair, the Gators have allowed at least 85 points to the three opponents it has faced since Castleton went down.

Vanderbilt is 16-13 and 9-7 in conference play.

What happened

James Gilbert/Getty Images

So, first of all, why can’t Florida beat Vanderbilt in anything?

Forget that. Why can’t Florida play defense anymore?

It’s easy to talk about Castleton being out, but the Gators were starting to wilt defensively before his injury.

On Saturday night, they had no answers again for Vandy and have now allowed an average of more than 80 points in the last eight games.

On top of that, any chances for a comeback were thwarted by 11-for-19 free throw shooting.

Florida trailed 46-36 at the half as the trend that started much earlier than Castleton was injured continued – bad defense.

Maybe the football team’s issues in that department leaked into the basketball team as Florida allowed Vandy to shoot 53% from the field in the first half and 52% for the game.

The Gators fell behind early in the second half but did manage to cut the lead to single digits several times only to allow Vanderbilt to get easy baskets on the other end.

It’s getting to the point where fans are just ready for this season on the brink to be jettisoned over the side.

What it means

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Not much. Vandy’s not going anywhere unless it wins the SEC Tournament. Florida certainly appears to be heading for its first losing season since Billy Donovan’s last year at UF (16-17) in 2015, one season after the Gators were in the Final Four.

Story continues

Player of the Game: Vanderbilt

George Walker IV / Tennessean

Liam Robbins liked going against Florida when Castleton was playing. It wasn’t that much different with Castleton out. The 7-foot center “only” had 18 points in this one in only 29 minutes and also had nine rebounds. So, that’s 50 points in two games against the Gators. Including the late three that basically, as Todd Golden said after the game, “was a dagger.”

Player of the Game: Florida

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Freshman [autotag]Riley Kugel[/autotag] is among those who need to get better defensively, but he is certainly finding his way on offense. He had 20 in this one but did need 19 shots and five free-throw attempts to get there. He also had four rebounds. Kugel is averaging more than 17 points in his last five games.

Inside the numbers

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The simple difference in this game was that Vanderbilt made a lot of wide-open shots. The Commodores made 10 three-pointers (22 in two games against Florida) and shot 58.3% inside the arc.

He said it

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

“Just didn’t play well enough to win. Our team has been put in a tough situation. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. Our guys aren’t feeling sorry for themselves.” – Golden

Next up

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Florida has a quick turnaround with a game against Georgia and former coach [autotag]Mike White[/autotag] Tuesday at 7 p.m EST. The Bulldogs had another disappointing loss, this time at home, on Saturday falling 85-63 to Missouri. The Bulldogs went into that game ranked 140th in the NET and are 16-13, 6-10 in the SEC. Florida beat Georgia on Jan. 7, rallying after a miserable first 10 minutes to win 82-75.

Read more

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1365]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire