Key takeaways from first half of Ravens preseason matchup vs. Commanders

glenn erby
·3 min read

With their defensive starters resting and Marlon Humprhey out with a foot injury, Baltimore’s defense allowed 39 total plays, and 221 yards as Washington used a late first half touchdown to take a 17-14 lead into the locker room.

Sam Howell was lights out for Washington, going 19-25 passing for 188-yards and two touchdown with a 123.4 QB rating.

With the second half set to begin, here are key takeaways and observations from the first half.

Zay Flowers-Emmanuel Forbes

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The two combatants from joint practice linked up early-on and will have fruitful matchups for years to come.

Ravens starters on offense

Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

QB: Josh Johnson
RB: Justice Hill
FB: Patrick Ricard
OL: David Sharpe, John Simpson, Sam Mustipher, Ben Cleveland, Daniel Faalele
WR: Devin Duvernay, Zay Flowers, Tylan Wallace

Josh Johnson hot start

Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson got off to a hot start and finished the half 10-12 for 145-yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Travis Jones stout

Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The former UConn defensive tackle had three stops, one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.

Kevon Seymour

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Seymour’s strong summer continued with pass defended on Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown.

Seymour logged two tackles as well in the first half.

James Proche

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Another week sees the longshot at the wide receiver on the receiving end of a turnover.

In Week 1 of the preseason against Philadelphia Proche fumbled, and on Monday night, Proche allowed Washington rookie cornerback Jartavius Martin to just take the football away for a spectacular interception.

Charlie Kolar

Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

Kolar had two catches for 61-yards on three targets in the first half.

Tylan Wallace

Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

What Proche won’t do, Tylan Wallace will.

His connection with Josh Johnson is impeccable and they hooked up again for a touchdown.

Ar'Darius Washington

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington was active and logged four tackles with two passes defended in the first half.

Jeremiah Moon

Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Moon logged an easy sack with under one-minute left in the first half.

Moon had an active first half, logging two tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit.

Random notes

A core player on special teams the past three seasons, Kristian Welch led the Ravens with five tackles and one tackle for loss.

Melvin Gordon led Baltimore with five carries for 18-yards.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire