Key takeaways from first half of Ravens preseason matchup vs. Buccaneers

The Ravens opened up strong, scoring on their first offensive drive, but then the defense allowed Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask scoring drives to put Tampa Bay up 14-7 early.

With Baltimore’s starters and key reserves sitting out, rookies and select veterans are playing to lock up a spot on one of the best rosters in the AFC.

With one half of football remaining, we’re looking at key takeaways and observations.

Johnson got the start and drove Baltimore 80 yards in 1:59.

The journeyman veteran connected on four attempts over 15+ yards before finding Laquan Treadwell for a 24-yard touchdown.

Johnson was done after one quarter and finished his preseason finale going 6-10 passing, for 95 yards and 1 TD.

Ravens defense shredded

With the Ravens defensive starters on the bench, Baker Mayfield led the Bucs on a 6 play, 59 yards drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Chris Godwin for 11-yards.

Kyle Trask then led Tampa Bay on a 12 play, 94-yard drive capped by a 6-yard touchdown pass to David Wells.

Jalyn Armour-Davis gave multiple big plays on the drive.

Bucs QBs are 12-for-13 for 110 yards and two TDs in the first quarter, good for a 14-7 lead on Ravens. Baker Mayfield 6-for-6, 42, TD

Kyle Trask 6-for-7, 67, TD — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 26, 2023

Kyu Kelly

Kyu Kelly blew a coverage on Chris Godwin touchdown catch, and had a rough first half overall.

Anthony Brown

Brown entered the game after Josh Johnson went 6-10 passing for 95-yards and one touchdown.

Brown entered the contest and had one completion for 16-yards, but then fumbled on a 15-yard run, giving the quarterback two turnovers this summer.

Overall, Brown finished the first half 3-5 for 24 yards passing.

The All-Pro linebacker didn’t play, but he talked to WBAL about how lethal the Ravens defense can be in 2023.

Roquan fired up for this defense to show the world what we can do. 😈 Tune in now on @wbaltv11. pic.twitter.com/3tQtZkCTwJ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 26, 2023

Sean Ryan

The rookie out of Rutgers appears to have hit the wall and he may ended any chance of making the 53-man roster after he dropped a 21-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Brown.

This is the Sean Ryan everyone was hyping up?!? The way our defence is playing we can not have drops this bad. pic.twitter.com/myP7WXYxGh — CK (@legacyCK) August 27, 2023

Random Notes

Del’Shawn Phillips led the Ravens with 8 first half tackles.

Anthony Brown led Baltimore with 5 carries for 39 yards.

Baltimore had 10 first downs in the first half, with 196 yards on 29 total plays.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire